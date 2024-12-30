Year Ender 2024: Top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood movies at worldwide box office; Pushpa 2 RULES globally

2024 is ending, and it's time to take a look at the movies that stormed the box office this year. Pinkvilla presents the top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood movies of 2024 at the worldwide box office. Check them out!

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 tops the charts with a historic run at the box office. The Sukumar-directed mass action movie is still doing wonders at the box office and is expected to end its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 1600 crore worldwide. The movie not only topped the list of highest-grossing Tollywood movies but also emerged as the highest-grossing Indian movie of the year.

Besides Pushpa 2, Prabhas' sci-fi mythological film Kalki 2898 AD also succeeded in leaving a solid impression at the box office this year. Though it opened to mixed word-of-mouth, the Nag Ashwin directorial grossed over Rs 979 crore (excluding 3D charges) in its full run and turned out to be a big success.

Jr NTR’s Devara took the third spot with a solid collection of Rs 405 crore worldwide. However, while better reception was expected, it still performed reasonably well for a movie that received largely mixed word-of-mouth. The movie is set for a second installment soon.

Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan came as a surprise hit of 2024. The mid-budget superhero movie grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide and ended its theatrical run with a "Superhit" verdict. Following this, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram took the fifth spot with a global box office collection of Rs 172 crore. Unfortunately, it was a big disappointment at the ticket window.

Tillu Square and KA emerged as the dark horses of Tollywood this year. Both movies scored a healthy total in their lifetime theatrical runs. Adding to the excitement is the success of Lucky Baskhar and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. While the Dulquer Salmaan starrer marked his first Rs 100 crore grosser, Nani enjoyed yet another success after Dasara.

Top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood movies of 2024 worldwide are as follows:

S. No. Movie Collection (CR in INR) 1 Pushpa 2 1600 (expected) 2 Kalki 2898 AD 979 excluding 3D charges (1027 including 3D charges) 3 Devara 405 4 Hanu-Man 300 5 Guntur Kaaram 172 6 Tillu Square 132.75 7 Lucky Baskhar 108 8 Saripodhaa Sanivaaram 95 9 KA 39 10 Naa Saami Ranga 30

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

