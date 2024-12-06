Top Highest First Day Grossers at Indian Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 tops eclipsing Baahubali 2
Pushpa 2 is the fifth film to hit a century on its first day in India, although the Allu Arjun starrer very nearly became the first to hit the double century.
Pushpa 2 roared into the theatres with a phenomenal opening day, raking in Rs. 190 crore approx at the Indian box office. This staggering debut has finally unseated the mighty Baahubali 2 from its throne as the highest first-day grosser in Indian cinema—a record it held for more than seven years. For a long time now, Pushpa 2 was expected to do this and the film delivered on it without failure and in quite some fashion, beating the previous record by nearly 50 per cent.
Pushpa 2 is the fifth film to hit a century on its first day in India, although the Allu Arjun starrer very nearly became the first to hit the double century. If the film had arrived on its original release date of 15th August, it would have done that rather comfortably.
The top fifteen highest first-day grossers at the Indian box office are as follows:
|Rank
|Title
|Gross
|1.
|Pushpa: The Rule
|Rs. 190.00 cr.
|2.
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|Rs. 133.00 cr.
|3.
|RRR
|Rs. 131.00 cr.
|4.
|KGF Chapter 2
|Rs. 127.50 cr.
|5.
|Kalki 2898 AD
|Rs. 100.00 cr.
|6.
|Salaar
|Rs. 94.00 cr.
|7.
|Jawan
|Rs. 90.00 cr.
|8.
|Devara
|Rs. 87.50 cr.
|9.
|Saaho
|Rs. 86.50 cr.
|10.
|Adipurush
|Rs. 84.50 cr.
|11.
|Leo
|Rs. 77.00 cr.
|12.
|Animal
|Rs. 72.00 cr.
|13.
|2.0
|Rs. 70.00 cr.
|14.
|Pathaan
|Rs. 69.50 cr.
|15.
|Avengers: Endgame
|Rs. 65.00 cr.
