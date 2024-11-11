SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 to make business of Rs 2000 crores? Filmmaker Tammreddy Bharadwaja decodes

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are all set to collaborate together for the first time in the tentatively titled SSMB29. The movie which has been making quite the buzz is now reported to be make Rs 2000 crores in terms of business revenue.

In a report by Movies 4u, filmmaker Tammreddy Bharadwaja revealed that the film would be made on such a high budget of more than Rs 1000 crores. Additionally, the filmmaker has clarified that the movie would likely feature multiple international actors in key roles, paving the way for such a high chance in terms of money the film could generate.

The film SSMB29 is said to be a globe-trotting feature film for which Mahesh Babu has been undergoing prep work for quite some time now. The actor has been spotted adorning a thick beard look along with long hair for the SS Rajamouli directorial keeping the expectations as high as possible.

The actor was even seen having lunch with other stars of Telugu cinema including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in a picture-perfect moment in the Maldives too.

Coming to SSMB29, the film is likely to begin shooting from January 2025 with the director already seen hunting for multiple locations across the world. In an earlier interview by Vijayendra Prasad, the veteran writer had revealed that the movie had taken him 2 years to completely develop the script. Interestingly, other than Mahesh, no other actors from the film have been confirmed by the makers, with various names floating around in terms of casting.

Furthermore, Mahesh Babu would soon be seen lending his voice for the Telugu-dubbed version of the film Mufasa: The Lion King. The upcoming musical movie would have Mahesh voicing Mufasa with actors Brahmanandam is lending his voice to Pumbaa and Ali voicing Timon.

The movie is slated to release in theaters worldwide on December 20, 2024, and would surely be a treat for Telugu fans, being able to watch it in Mahesh’s voice.

