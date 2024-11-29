Top 25 South Indian Dubbed Films In Hindi: Baahubali 2 tops, followed by KGF 2, Kalki 2898 AD and RRR
South Indian movies have created goodwill and a solid market in the Hindi regions in the post-pandemic times. Though the first big Pan-India movie that paved the way for regional films for such a wide market is none other than the Baahubali film series, directed by SS Rajamouli. Earlier, there have been some Mani Ratnam and Shankar movies that were celebrated in the Hindi markets but not on the magnitude of what SS Rajamouli's 2017 magnum opus did.
If we talk about the top 25 South Indian-dubbed movies in Hindi as per net box office concerns, Baahubali 2 tops the charts with Rs 510.50 crore. KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash, took the second spot with a massive Rs 427.50 crore, while the third spot belongs to another Prabhas film, Kalki 2898 AD, which collected over Rs 280 crore net in Hindi. Here's presenting the full list of the top 25 highest-grossing South Indian-dubbed movies in Hindi. Check out the list!
Here Are The Top 25 South Indian Dubbed Movies In Hindi:
|Sr. No.
|Movie Name
|Hindi Net Box Office Collections
|1
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|Rs 515.50 crore
|2
|KGF Chapter 2
|Rs 427.50 crore
|3
|Kalki 2898 AD
|Rs 280 crore
|4
|RRR
|Rs 275 crore
|5
|2.0
|Rs 186 Crore
|6
|Salaar
|Rs 170 crore
|7
|Saaho
|Rs 149 crore
|8
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|Rs 119 crore
|9
|Pushpa: The Rise
|Rs 109 crore
|10
|Kantara
|Rs 79 crore
|11
|Devara
|Rs 60 crore
|12
|HanuMan
|Rs 55.50 crore
|13
|KGF Chapter 1
|Rs 41 crore
|14
|Leo
|Rs 31 crore
|15
|Karthikeya 2
|Rs 30 crore
|16
|Kabali
|Rs 26 crore
|17
|Robot
|Rs 24 crore
|18
|Ponniyin Selvan
|Rs 24 crore
|19
|Radhe Shyam
|Rs 18 crore
|20
|Ponniyin Selvan 2
|Rs 17 crore
|21
|Major
|Rs 12.75 crore
|22
|Vishwaroop
|Rs 11 crore
|23
|Godfather
|Rs 10.25 crore
|24
|Kala
|Rs 10 crore
|25
|Varisu
|Rs 9.15 crore
Prabhas has the most number of titles (5) among the best-performing South Indian-dubbed movies in Hindi. Aside from him, it's Superstar Rajinikanth who owns four movies among the aforementioned titles. It will be interesting to see whether Pushpa 2 will rest at the Hindi box office.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
