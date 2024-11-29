Top 25 South Indian Dubbed Films In Hindi: Baahubali 2 tops, followed by KGF 2, Kalki 2898 AD and RRR

South Indian movies have created goodwill and a solid market in the Hindi regions in the post-pandemic times. Though the first big Pan-India movie that paved the way for regional films for such a wide market is none other than the Baahubali film series, directed by SS Rajamouli. Earlier, there have been some Mani Ratnam and Shankar movies that were celebrated in the Hindi markets but not on the magnitude of what SS Rajamouli's 2017 magnum opus did.

If we talk about the top 25 South Indian-dubbed movies in Hindi as per net box office concerns, Baahubali 2 tops the charts with Rs 510.50 crore. KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash, took the second spot with a massive Rs 427.50 crore, while the third spot belongs to another Prabhas film, Kalki 2898 AD, which collected over Rs 280 crore net in Hindi. Here's presenting the full list of the top 25 highest-grossing South Indian-dubbed movies in Hindi. Check out the list!

Here Are The Top 25 South Indian Dubbed Movies In Hindi:

Sr. No. Movie Name Hindi Net Box Office Collections 1 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Rs 515.50 crore 2 KGF Chapter 2 Rs 427.50 crore 3 Kalki 2898 AD Rs 280 crore 4 RRR Rs 275 crore 5 2.0 Rs 186 Crore 6 Salaar Rs 170 crore 7 Saaho Rs 149 crore 8 Baahubali: The Beginning Rs 119 crore 9 Pushpa: The Rise Rs 109 crore 10 Kantara Rs 79 crore 11 Devara Rs 60 crore 12 HanuMan Rs 55.50 crore 13 KGF Chapter 1 Rs 41 crore 14 Leo Rs 31 crore 15 Karthikeya 2 Rs 30 crore 16 Kabali Rs 26 crore 17 Robot Rs 24 crore 18 Ponniyin Selvan Rs 24 crore 19 Radhe Shyam Rs 18 crore 20 Ponniyin Selvan 2 Rs 17 crore 21 Major Rs 12.75 crore 22 Vishwaroop Rs 11 crore 23 Godfather Rs 10.25 crore 24 Kala Rs 10 crore 25 Varisu Rs 9.15 crore

Prabhas has the most number of titles (5) among the best-performing South Indian-dubbed movies in Hindi. Aside from him, it's Superstar Rajinikanth who owns four movies among the aforementioned titles. It will be interesting to see whether Pushpa 2 will rest at the Hindi box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

