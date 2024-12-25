Year Ender 2024: Top 5 Bollywood actors based on gross worldwide collections

Bollywood boasts of several talented artists that entertain the audience with their acting prowess. 2024 featured a variety of actors from different generations who ruled the entire year with their box office successes. Let's delve into it.

Top 5 Bollywood Actors of 2024: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, And More

1. AMITABH BACHCHAN

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan had two releases this year including pan-Indian film spearheaded by Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD and Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil movie, Vettaiyan. Nag Ashwin's directorial which collected Rs 979 crore worldwide excluding 3D (Rs 1027 crore including 3D) was a superhit and Vettaiyan, that earned Rs 240 crore globally, emerged as a below average fare. With these two movies, Amitabh Bachchan's gross collections for the year have ended at around Rs 1219-1267 crore.

2. RAJKUMMAR RAO

Rajkummar Rao worked in several movies in 2024. He began this year with Srikanth, followed by Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Rajkummar then starred in Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Stree 2 that turned all-time blockbuster. His last release Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was below-average. His cume worldwide lifetime collection of 2024 nearly touched Rs 1000 crore, which is remarkable.

3. AJAY DEVGN

Ajay Devgn's 2024 releases include Shaitaan, Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, and Naam. Shaitaan emerged a big success, Maidaan was a disaster. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha turned out to be disaster as well. Singham Again was a semi-hit. Naam, which was delayed for over 20 years, failed to collect anything. Ajay boasts a total worldwide gross of Rs 665 crore worldwide this year. It is likely that next year will be even bigger for the mass maharaja.

4. KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan worked in two movies in 2024, Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While Kabir Khan's helmer struggled to mint money and ended its worldwide theatrical run at Rs 87 crore, the Anees Bazmee directorial was declared superhit at the box office, collecting Rs 371 crore as its lifetime global collection. The horror comedy managed very good numbers despite being in a direct clash with Singham Again. The young star, with his two movies, boasted of total worldwide collections of Rs 458 crore.

5. HRITHIK ROSHAN

Hrithik Roshan featured in a solo release this year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter emerged as an average grosser while minting around Rs 340 crore as its worldwide collection. The action film also starred Deepika Padukone. This may sound absurd but Hrithik Roshan in 2025 will cross the worldwide gross collections of Fighter in just two days.

Top 5 Bollywood Actors Of 2024: Box Office Analysis

Actors Movies Total Gross Worldwide Collections (CR in INR) Amitabh Bachchan Kalki 2898 AD and Vettaiyan 1219 Rajkummar Rao Srikanth, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Stree 2, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video 990 Ajay Devgn Shaitaan, Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, Naam 665 Kartik Aaryan Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 458 Hrithik Roshan Fighter 340

What a great box office performance, Big B and Rajkummar Rao!

Note: Actor's having special appearances have been avoided in the list. For example, Akshay Kumar was part of Stree 2 and Singham Again. Counting the two movies alone would make Akshay Kumar the top performer of the year. But that would not give us a holistic picture of how 2024 has been for the actor.

