Top highest four day grossers at box office India: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 tops the list by nearly a 30 percent margin

Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil among others, had a record breaking extended first weekend at the Indian box office as it grossed Rs 595 crore. The movie has set a new record, besting Baahubali 2 by a close to 30 percent margin. It was always expected that it would be Pushpa 2 which would break Baahubali 2 and that is exactly what has happened.

Pushpa 2 Breaks The Record Of Highest Collections Registered By An Indian Movie In India In 1st 4 Days; Grosses Rs 595 Crore

Pushpa 2 is doing quite well down south but it is North India that is propelling the movie to newer heights. The audiences in North India have accepted the movie and when a big film hits the bulls eye, there is no number that is big enough. A Rs 1000 crore India net (Rs 1200 crore plus gross) lifetime is almost a certainty now, seeing the way the movie trended over the weekend with occupancies at a staggering 80 percent across India.

Pushpa 2 Phenomenon Is Likely To Affect Upcoming Movies

The Pushpa 2 onslaught is going to make it very difficult for the upcoming movies at the Indian box office, since it will be holding onto the single screens and non-national chains that have got perhaps their best collections in history of their cinemas.

Pushpa 2 Is Set To Be Highest Grossing Indian Movie Of 2024

Pushpa 2 will become the highest grossing Indian movie of 2024 in just a few days from now, taking the title from Kalki 2898 AD, which maintained the top position for a little over 5 months.

The highest four days openings at the Indian box office are as follows:

Rank Title Gross 1 Pushpa 2 Rs 595.00 cr. 2 Baahubali 2 Rs. 461.00 cr. 3 KGF 2 Rs. 434.00 cr. 4 RRR Rs. 391.00 cr. 5 Jawan Rs. 345.00 cr. 6 Kalki 2898 AD Rs. 336 cr. 7 Animal Rs. 277.00 cr. 8 Salaar Rs. 275.00 cr. 9 Pathaan Rs. 265.00 cr. 10 2.0 Rs. 262.00 cr.

