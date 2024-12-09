Top highest four day grossers at box office India: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 tops the list by nearly a 30 percent margin

Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has obliterated all initial records at the Indian and worldwide box office.

By Rishil Jogani
Published on Dec 09, 2024  |  03:30 PM IST |  6.8K
Allu Arjun
Pushpa 2 tops the list of highest four day grossers in India (Credit: Mythri Movie Makers)

Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil among others, had a record breaking extended first weekend at the Indian box office as it grossed Rs 595 crore. The movie has set a new record, besting Baahubali 2 by a close to 30 percent margin. It was always expected that it would be Pushpa 2 which would break Baahubali 2 and that is exactly what has happened.

Pushpa 2 Breaks The Record Of Highest Collections Registered By An Indian Movie In India In 1st 4 Days; Grosses Rs 595 Crore

Pushpa 2 is doing quite well down south but it is North India that is propelling the movie to newer heights. The audiences in North India have accepted the movie and when a big film hits the bulls eye, there is no number that is big enough. A Rs 1000 crore India net (Rs 1200 crore plus gross) lifetime is almost a certainty now, seeing the way the movie trended over the weekend with occupancies at a staggering 80 percent across India.

Pushpa 2 Phenomenon Is Likely To Affect Upcoming Movies

The Pushpa 2 onslaught is going to make it very difficult for the upcoming movies at the Indian box office, since it will be holding onto the single screens and non-national chains that have got perhaps their best collections in history of their cinemas. 

Pushpa 2 Is Set To Be Highest Grossing Indian Movie Of 2024

Pushpa 2 will become the highest grossing Indian movie of 2024 in just a few days from now, taking the title from Kalki 2898 AD, which maintained the top position for a little over 5 months.

The highest four days openings at the Indian box office are as follows:

Rank Title Gross
1 Pushpa 2 Rs 595.00 cr.
2 Baahubali 2 Rs. 461.00 cr. 
3 KGF 2 Rs. 434.00 cr. 
4 RRR Rs. 391.00 cr. 
5 Jawan Rs. 345.00 cr. 
6 Kalki 2898 AD Rs. 336 cr. 
7 Animal Rs. 277.00 cr. 
8 Salaar Rs. 275.00 cr. 
9 Pathaan Rs. 265.00 cr. 
10 2.0 Rs. 262.00 cr. 

Where to watch Pushpa 2: The Rule?

You can watch Pushpa 2: The Rule in a cinema near you. Have you watched Pushpa 2 yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

