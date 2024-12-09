Top highest four day grossers at box office India: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 tops the list by nearly a 30 percent margin
Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has obliterated all initial records at the Indian and worldwide box office.
Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil among others, had a record breaking extended first weekend at the Indian box office as it grossed Rs 595 crore. The movie has set a new record, besting Baahubali 2 by a close to 30 percent margin. It was always expected that it would be Pushpa 2 which would break Baahubali 2 and that is exactly what has happened.
Pushpa 2 Breaks The Record Of Highest Collections Registered By An Indian Movie In India In 1st 4 Days; Grosses Rs 595 Crore
Pushpa 2 is doing quite well down south but it is North India that is propelling the movie to newer heights. The audiences in North India have accepted the movie and when a big film hits the bulls eye, there is no number that is big enough. A Rs 1000 crore India net (Rs 1200 crore plus gross) lifetime is almost a certainty now, seeing the way the movie trended over the weekend with occupancies at a staggering 80 percent across India.
Pushpa 2 Phenomenon Is Likely To Affect Upcoming Movies
The Pushpa 2 onslaught is going to make it very difficult for the upcoming movies at the Indian box office, since it will be holding onto the single screens and non-national chains that have got perhaps their best collections in history of their cinemas.
Pushpa 2 Is Set To Be Highest Grossing Indian Movie Of 2024
Pushpa 2 will become the highest grossing Indian movie of 2024 in just a few days from now, taking the title from Kalki 2898 AD, which maintained the top position for a little over 5 months.
The highest four days openings at the Indian box office are as follows:
|Rank
|Title
|Gross
|1
|Pushpa 2
|Rs 595.00 cr.
|2
|Baahubali 2
|Rs. 461.00 cr.
|3
|KGF 2
|Rs. 434.00 cr.
|4
|RRR
|Rs. 391.00 cr.
|5
|Jawan
|Rs. 345.00 cr.
|6
|Kalki 2898 AD
|Rs. 336 cr.
|7
|Animal
|Rs. 277.00 cr.
|8
|Salaar
|Rs. 275.00 cr.
|9
|Pathaan
|Rs. 265.00 cr.
|10
|2.0
|Rs. 262.00 cr.
Where to watch Pushpa 2: The Rule?
You can watch Pushpa 2: The Rule in a cinema near you. Have you watched Pushpa 2 yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?
