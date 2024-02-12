Fighter Box Office Worldwide Update: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone film flies towards 320 crores in 18 days

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor led Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand had a triumphant third weekend as it netted around Rs 9.15 crores in India (Rs 11.05 crores gross) and also remained steady internationally. The 18 day cumulative total of the aerial actioner stands at Rs 317 crores and the movie still has some steam left given its leggy theatrical run. Realistically, Fighter is targetting a final worldwide gross in the range of Rs 330-335 crores which is quite appreciable.

Fighter Enjoyed A Strong Box Office Trend Over Its Third Weekend; Cume Stands At Rs 317 Crores

Fighter after a decent opening, couldn't manage a healthy trend over the weekend and then nosedived on Monday. The perception around the film became negative after the Monday drop but since then, the aerial actioner starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone has redeemed itself by showing some strong box office trending. Yes, the film has had quite an open run but it is when there is acceptance of content that it can really stick around for this long. The acceptance for the film is majorly in urban centres while the masses have shown rejection. The weekend growth percentage is on the rise, by the week for the Siddharth Anand directorial.

Fighter Is A Financially Safe Venture For Its Producers

Fighter has achieved an enviable feat in its run as it became only the sixth Indian film to top the box office worldwide in its first weekend. It is currently the highest grossing Indian origin film of the year, ahead of prominent titles like HanuMan and Guntur Kaaram. The high budget of Fighter will get in the way of it getting a clean hit verdict but it is a success nonetheless. While the budget is high, the makers have recovered their investments and are booking a profit, thanks to some solid non-theatrical deals.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Fighter Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 23 crores 2 Rs 38.50 crores 3 Rs 26 crores 4 Rs 27 crores 5 Rs 7.25 crores 6 Rs 6.50 crores 7 Rs 6.15 crores 8 Rs 5.50 crores 9 Rs 5.50 crores 10 Rs 10 crores 11 Rs 11.75 crores 12 Rs 3 crores 13 Rs 2.75 crores 14 Rs 2.60 crores 15 Rs 2.50 crores 16 Rs 1.65 crores 17 Rs 3.50 crores 18 Rs 4 crores Total Rs 187.15 crores nett in 18 days

India Gross = Rs 225 crores

Overseas Gross = Rs 92 crores

Total Worldwide Gross = Rs 317 crores in 18 days

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. Minni (Deepika Padukone) is a helicopter pilot part of Patty's team who has her own battles to fight. Rocky (Anil Kapoor) is the CEO of his contingent.

Upcoming Projects Of The Cast Of Fighter

Hrithik Roshan after Fighter will be seen in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, War and co-stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Deepika Padukone after Fighter will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. While Kalki 2898 AD releases in 2024, War 2 will release in 2025.

