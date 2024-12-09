Amitabh Bachchan replies to Allu Arjun’s statement where he called former his inspiration: ‘We are all such huge fans…’

Allu Arjun has been riding at the forefront of success with his latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film has broken all box office records already and received appreciation by not just fans and audiences, but even distinguished personalities from the film fraternity as well. And now, the actor received one of the biggest shoutouts, from none other than Amitabh Bachchan himself.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Amitabh Bachchan reshared a video from one of Allu Arjun’s interviews while promoting Pushpa 2. The latter could be heard revealing how Sr. Bachchan has been his biggest inspiration in life.

Responding to the high pedestal that AA placed him on, Amitabh wrote, “#AlluArjun ji... so humbled by your gracious words... you give me more than I deserve... we are all such huge fans of your work and talent... may you continue to inspire us all... my prayers and wishes for your continued success!”

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s post here:

Well, Allu Arjun seems to have already delivered a blockbuster at the box office, with his film’s box office collection smashing the astounding Rs. 400 crore mark in India just within three days of its release.

At the moment, Pushpa 2 is on track to hit the Rs. 575 crore mark soon with its fourth day extended opening weekend. The movie has already broken records of highly successful previous releases, including those of Baahubali and Animal.

One look at social media can prove the kind of craze the Sukumar directorial has created amongst the fans. However, a certain segment of naysayers has lately been targeting the film in attempts to malign its image negatively.

Addressing those people who have tried to spurn imaginary dialogues from the film in order to propagate negativity around the film, the makers last week dropped a warning, including mention of appropriate legal steps taken against them.

Amid its massively successful theatrical run, there has also been deep conjecture around when and where the film will be released digitally on an OTT platform. Well, for those unaware, it was Netflix that had announced earlier this year that they had obtained the exclusive rights for the same.

