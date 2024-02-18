Hobiuary Special POLL: Just Dance, ARSON, On the Street and more; VOTE for your favourite song by BTS' J-Hope

Celebrating J-Hope's birthday with a special poll! Choose your favorite song by the BTS member, from the energetic Just Dance to the powerful ARSON and more. Cast your vote and join the J-Hope's birthday celebrations!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Feb 17, 2024  |  09:04 PM IST |  4.5K
BTS' J-Hope; Image Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' J-Hope; Image Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC

As ARMYs around the world comes together to celebrate J-Hope's birthday, what better way to join the festivities than by participating in a special poll dedicated to the talented BTS rapper and dance leader? From the infectious beats of Chicken Noodle Soup featuring Becky G to the introspective vibes of Daydream and the energetic anthem Just Dance, J-Hope has showcased his versatile musicality through various solo tracks.

The poll features a curated selection of J-Hope's solo works, including Airplane, EGO, More, ARSON, Equal Sign, and the dynamic collaboration On the Street featuring J. Cole. Each track represents a unique facet of J-Hope's artistry, allowing fans to express their appreciation for his contributions to BTS' discography.

Cast your vote for your favorite J-Hope solo track and be a part of the birthday celebrations for this charismatic and talented artist. Whether you're drawn to his catchy tunes, impactful lyrics, or mesmerizing dance performances, this poll is a fantastic opportunity to share your love for J-Hope and his remarkable solo ventures. Join the global ARMY community in making J-Hope's birthday extra special by participating in this musical celebration!

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
