BTS' Jimin SERENADEs fans with stylish new concept PHOTO for second solo album MUSE

BTS' Jimin continues to thrill fans worldwide with the unveiling of a striking SERENADE concept photo for his second solo album, MUSE, set to be released on July 19. The image, showcasing Jimin's enigmatic charm and artistic depth, has ignited anticipation among supporters eager for insights into his upcoming musical venture.

BTS’ Jimin drops first SERENADE mood photo for MUSE

On July 5, BTS' Jimin sent waves of excitement through the music world as he unveiled another mesmerizing concept photo for his upcoming second solo album, MUSE. The image, titled SERENADE mood photo has captivated fans with its blend of enigmatic charm and artistic depth, setting the stage for what promises to be a remarkable musical journey.

In the photo, Jimin is portrayed in a dramatic setting, his back turned to the viewer as he faces pink curtains, exuding a sense of mystery and anticipation. Clad in a chic formal suit, he stands beside an electric guitar, which serves as a symbolic centerpiece on an off-white platform. The neutral tones of the image enhance the mood, drawing focus to Jimin's silhouette and the subtle play of light and shadow.

Take a look at Jimin’s picture here;

Meanwhile, fans eagerly await July 19, the album's release date, hoping to delve deeper into Jimin's musical vision and narrative.

More details about Jimin’s upcoming album MUSE

Amid his ongoing military service commitment, BTS' Jimin has set the music world abuzz with the announcement of his much-awaited second solo album, MUSE, slated for release on July 19. Building anticipation, Jimin teased fans with a cryptic trailer titled La Lettra earlier in June, featuring scenes of him in a locker room surrounded by purple lockers, uncovering a letter that hints at deeper thematic explorations.

Following the introspective tone of his debut solo album, FACE, MUSE promises to delve even further into Jimin's evolution and personal aspirations as an artist. The album comes with seven diverse tracks, including the previously released fan favorite, Closer Than This. Jimin unveiled the tracklist in a unique puzzle teaser on June 20, revealing that the main track, Who, will be accompanied by a music video upon the album's release.

Before the album launch, Jimin treated fans to a pre-release single, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, featuring a collaboration with rapper LOCO, which dropped on June 28. Another exciting highlight includes a track titled Slow Dance, featuring American singer and actress Sofia Carson. With tracks like Intro: Rebirth and Interlude: Showtime also in the lineup, fans are eagerly anticipating Jimin's expanded musical horizons and his continued evolution as a solo artist.

