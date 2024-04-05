BTS’ Jimin's Like Crazy hits record-breaking 1 billion streams on Spotify; fastest Korean song to do so

BTS member Jimin is soaring on the wings of his international solo success, as his track Like Crazy, the lead single from his solo album FACE, achieves an astounding milestone of 1 billion streams on Spotify. Remarkably, it claims the title of the fastest Korean song to reach this milestone.

BTS’ Jimin introduced the song Like Crazy on March 24, 2023, as the second single from his debut solo studio project FACE. Recently, Like Crazy has reached a monumental milestone of achieving 1 billion streams on Spotify. This feat holds immense significance as the song becomes the fastest Korean track and the quickest solo song by a Korean act to attain this milestone within just one year of its release. Moreover, as of April 4, 2024, it stands as the first and only song by a Korean solo artist and the first and only self-composed song by the artist to accomplish this remarkable feat.

Like Crazy serves as the title track from the idol's debut solo album FACE, which saw a global release. Musically, the English version delves into the pressures of fame and the fear of losing oneself, while the Korean version explores the realization of losing someone dear and desperately holding onto the idea of a world where they exist. This synth-pop masterpiece, co-produced by Pdogg and Ghstloop, showcases versatility by being mastered in both English and Korean languages. The song's lyrics were crafted collaboratively by a talented team including Pdogg, Blvsh, Chris James, Ghstloop, Jimin, BTS bandmate RM, and Evan.

More of Like Crazy’s achievements

The single marks a historic moment as the first by a South Korean solo artist to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 since the chart's inception in 1958. Additionally, it attained the highest debut for a South Korean solo artist on the UK Singles Chart, securing the eighth position. On October 5, 2023 KST, Jimin's music video for Like Crazy crossed the 100 million views milestone on YouTube, becoming his second solo music video, following Set Me Free Pt.2, to achieve this remarkable record.

On April 14, 2023, the UK Official Charts disclosed that Like Crazy had maintained its position within the top 40 of the Official Singles Chart for the third consecutive week. During the week of April 14 to 20, Like Crazy secured the No. 38 spot. With this achievement, Jimin has etched his name in history as the first Korean soloist ever to have a song spend its initial three weeks in the top 40 of the Official Singles Chart.

