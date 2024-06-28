BTS’ Jimin’s Smeraldo Garden Marching Band gives ode to The Beatles; BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ROCKSTAR is shoutout to Rihanna

BTS’ Jimin and BLACKPINK’s Lisa unveiled their latest solo music on the same day, sending waves to the K-pop industry. As the two tracks took over the internet by storm, fans pointed out that Jimin’s Smeraldo Garden Marching Band is an ode to The Beatles’ album, while Lisa’s ROCKSTAR gives a shoutout to Rihanna.

BTS' Jimin's MUSE pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marching Band is loosely inspired by The Beatles

On June 28, at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m. IST), Jimin unveiled Smeraldo Graden Marching Band feat. LOCO, the pre-release track for his forthcoming solo album MUSE. It has been revealed that the song’s name and concept are loosely inspired from The Beatles’ 1967 studio album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

For his second solo album MUSE, Jimin collaborated with producer Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, and EVAN, who also worked with the BTS member on his debut album FACE.

While creating the tracks for his second album, the Like Crazy singer and his team casually started calling themselves Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, inspired by the iconic English rock band. As they acted like a cohesive band, this fun idea eventually materialized into a song, giving birth to a pre-release track for MUSE.

In this song, Smeraldo signifies ‘the truth untold’, referencing the theme of BTS’ LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR song of The Truth Untold.

The tender lyrics and Jimin’s delicate vocals combined with hip-hop elements and big band beats characterized a large-scale orchestra to create a melodic yet upbeat rhythm in Smeraldo Graden Marching Band.

BLACKPINK's Lisa gives shoutout to Rihanna with her latest single ROCKSTAR

On June 28, at 9:00 a.m. KST (5:30 a.m. IST), a few hours ahead of Jimin, BLACKPINK member Lisa made her epic comeback with ROCKSTAR. The music video has insane visuals, a perfect dance break, and energetic beats that are already creating waves.

Fans found out that with this power-injecting comeback, the K-pop superstar has given a shoutout to another global pop icon Rihanna. During her dance break in ROCKSTAR, Lisa used an instrumental sample of the Umbrella singer’s Same Ol’ Mistakes, which was originally created by Tame Impala.

Here’s the part where Lisa used the instrumental sample:

Overall, Lisa’s energetic ROCKSTAR comeback truly captures her own style, and persona and the instrumental sample goes well with it. At the same time, Jimin’s tender music video for Smeraldo Garden Marching Band also gives a great tribute to The Beatles.

