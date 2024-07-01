BTS' Jin's first project after military discharge confirmed; K-pop star to visit deserted island on It's A Good Thing To Rest Well

BTS’ Jin was discharged from his mandatory military service on June 12 and he is already keeping busy with his solo schedules. The K-pop idol has been confirmed to make a guest appearance on It’s A Good Thing To Rest Well, marking his first variety show after military discharge.

On July 1, Sports Chosun reported that BTS’ Jin is confirmed to make a special appearance on MBC Variety show It’s A Good Thing To Rest Well. According to updates, he has already completed the filming for his episode and the broadcasting date will soon be revealed.

With this, The Astronaut singer marks his first entertainment show appearance following his discharge from the military. Hence, there’s much excitement among the fans.

More about It’s A Good Thing To Rest Well

It’s A Good Thing To Rest Well (literal title) is an MBC variety show led by popular TV personality Ahn Jung Hwan. Alongside him, singer Boom and newscaster Kim Dae Ho also star in the program as fixed cast members.

In this show, the cast and guests visit remote and uninhabited islands, where they rebuild and renovate abandoned houses. The concept of this show takes the viewers away from the noise and bustles of crowded cities and helps them find peace.

BTS’ Jin is known for his wit and sense of humor, which is perfect for any variety of shows. Previously also, on multiple programs, he has boasted his charming personality. So, His upcoming guest appearance on It’s A Good Thing To Rest Well promises to uplift the viewers’ mood while also elevating the show to a new level.

Catch up on Jin's latest activities

On the work front, BTS’ Jin concluded his 18 months long mandatory military service on June 12. To welcome him back, the remaining BTS members, who are still in the army, came to visit him and celebrated Jin’s discharge afterward.

The following day on June 13, the K-pop idol hosted an in-person hug event, spending time with fans on the social occasion of BTS FESTA 2024, marking the group’s 11th debut anniversary.

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to new solo music releases from him, which have been due since The Astronaut was released in October 2023.

