aespa members surprise fans with NEW self-written solo songs at SYNK: PARALLEL LINE Seoul concert

aespa, the talented K-pop girl group is currently on their 2024 live tour SYNK: PARALLEL LINE. At their recent Seoul concert for this event, the members took the fans completely by surprise. Each four aespa members introduced new self-written songs alongside an electrifying performance, setting the stage on fire.

On June 29, aespa attended a Seoul concert for their 2024 live tour SYNK: PARALLEL LINE. While performing, the four members surprised the fans with the debut of their new solo songs. Notably, each member has actively participated in the writing princess of their respective solo songs.

Karina took over the stage with the fierce performance of her new solo song Up. The track combines the hip-hop genre with the group’s girl crush vibe, creating a spectacular experience for the crowd.

Watch Karina’s performance here:

Giselle performed Dopamine, a power-injecting RnB track that delivered an immersive experience to the fans who attended the Seoul concert.

Here is a fan-taken video of Giselle’s Dopamine performance:

Winter captivated the audience with a mesmerizing performance of Spark, an EDM track that instantly uplifted the crowd.

Watch Winter’s performance here:

Lastly, fans immersed themselves in NingNing’s Bored, a moody RnB track that offers both groove and sensuality. The singer’s ethereal performance of her solo song elevated the whole concert instantly.

Watch NingNing captivate the crowd:

More about aespa’s 2024 live tour SYNK: PARALLEL LINE

aespa is currently on its second world tour SYNK: PARALLEL LINE. On June 29, with the Seoul concert, they kicked off the live tour.

On the first stage of this fan concert, the group also set the stage ablaze with electrifying performances of their massive hits like Drama, Black Mamba, Supernova, Salty & Sweet, Mine, Illusion, Thirsty, Prologue, and more.

For SYNK: PARALLEL LINE, aespa will visit more cities including Osaka, Fukuoka, Saitama, Aichi, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Jakarta, Macau, Bangkok, Sydney, and Melbourne.

More regions will possibly be revealed with time.

Catch up on aespa’s latest releases

On May 27, aespa released their first full-length album Armageddon comprising ten tracks including the titular, pre-release song Supernova, Set The Tone, Mine, Licorice, BAHAMA, Long Chat, Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody.

