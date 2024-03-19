BTS’ Jungkook is reportedly working as cook during his military service; says he is ‘cooking well’

Jungkook the youngest member of the South Korean boy band BTS, is known for his striking visuals and breathtaking musical style. Jungkook, who is also known as the golden maknae (youngest) is currently serving in the military in accordance with the compulsory military enlistment rule of South Korea. In new developments, Jungkook might be serving as a cook during his military service.

BTS’ Jungkook is reportedly working as a cook during his military service

Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS is to be serving as a cook during his military service, as reported by Yonhap News today. It has come to everyone’s attention that the Yes or No singer who enlisted in the 5th Division of the South Korean Army on December 12, 2023, with his bandmate Jimin has now taken up the role of cook in the military. From base to kitchen is a transition that comes as unexpected but not that surprising as Jungkook’s cooking skills are already famous.

Jungkook, long before his enlistment has been showing off his cooking skills and passion for the same in his lives, for his bandmates in their shows and more. He has prepared Perilla oil makguksu, pasta, and more during his life, and his recipes are loved by fans and even cooks. Looks like he has found a new way for his passion and love of cooking by serving as a cook in the military.

Advertisement

Jungkook in a recent Weverse (a platform for fans and idols to connect with each other) update also shared about his well-being in the military with ARMY. In the post, he asked ARMY whether they were okay and went on to share that he is doing well, exercising, cleaning, and cooking too. He also added that he would come back soon and mentioned he misses his fans.

Jungkook’s recent activities

Jungkook, also known by his full name Jeon Jungkook is the youngest of BTS members. Last year, Jungkook made his solo deputy with his single Seven featuring rapper Latto on July 14, 2023. Before his enlistment, Jungkook released his first studio album, GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, which features eleven songs by the singer. Jungkook is also the global ambassador for Calvin Klein.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When J-Hope liked hilarious fan-made reel about BTS band members; Watch