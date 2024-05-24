BTS’ RM celebrates release of comeback album Right Place, Wrong Person; shares PHOTOS with his team

RM, the charismatic leader of the world-famous boy band BTS, has finally made a comeback with his album Right Place, Wrong Person. The album was dropped on Mahy 24, 2024, at 1 PM KST.

To celebrate the release of his album, RM shared some unseen behind-the-scenes photos with the team of Right Place, Wrong Person, showing them hard at work.

RM drops PHOTOS with his team to celebrate the release of Right Place, Wrong Person

RM dropped his highly awaited album Right Place, Wrong Place on May 24, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) alongside a confounding music video for the title track, LOST!

Moments ago, RM shared some unseen photos with his Right Place, Wrong Person team to celebrate the release of the album. The first two photos show RM posing with various members of the team.

Additionally, the last photo depicts RM with other team members deep in thought while they sit in a living room. The photo especially throws light on the immense hard work that went into creating Right Place, Wrong Person.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that in the caption, the caption also mentioned details of the entire team members who worked with the BTS leader on the album Right Place, Wrong Person.

See the photos shared by RM of BTS here:

More about Right Place, Wrong Person

Right Place, Wrong Person is an album featuring 11 songs with the title track LOST!, Nuts, out of love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz),? (Interlude), Groin, Heaven, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll). It also includes the pre-release track Come back to me that was released on May 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, RM’s title track LOST! is a song that sings of the well-known feeling of feeling untethered in this world with no idea of where to go and whether the path is right or not. The music video takes this theme of being lost by depicting a confounding world where RM confronts his many forms in different situations while being in a maze called life.

In other news, BTS member J-Hope gave a shoutout to RM’s album by sharing the album Right Place, Wrong Person on his Instagram story.

