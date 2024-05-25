BTS' RM tops global iTunes charts in 73 regions with comeback album Right Place, Wrong Person and title track LOST

BTS’ RM has recently released his second solo album Right Place Wrong Person alongside its title track LOST. The album since its release has become an instant favorite given its artistic value, creative meaning and overall themes. Now the second solo album and its title track by the beloved rapper is hitting iTunes charts worldwide and dominating rankings in at least 73 regions.

BTS’ RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person dominates iTunes charts

BTS’ RM is topping iTunes charts globally with his new solo album. On May 24 at 1 PM KST, RM dropped his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person along with its title track LOST, Immediately after their release, both the album and the song soared to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries worldwide.

Meanwhile, RM’s second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person secured the No. 1 position on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 59 regions, including Australia, Brazil, and Denmark. According to BIGHIT MUSIC RM’s agency, by 9 AM KST, 5:30 AM IST on May 25, LOST! had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 73 regions, including Italy, France, Japan, and Mexico. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Watch LOST here-

Advertisement

More about RM’s Right Place Wrong Person

On May 24 at 1 PM KST (9: 30 AM IST), the BTS member released his solo album Right Place, Wrong Person along with the music video for the title track. LOST is an alternative pop song about people who feel lost and can't find answers due to conflicting emotions. The song conveys that it feels okay to be in such a situation when you have friends by your side.

In Right Place, Wrong Person, RM displays his outstanding lyrical abilities. This 11 track album follows about a year and a half after RM’s Indigo. With this new release, he dramatically broadens his musical scope, creating a notable shift from his earlier work. The album offers an enthralling exploration of his profound introspection and artistic perspective.

The songs on the album pay homage to psychedelic, alternative, and old-school hip-hop genres. If Indigo initiated the process of unraveling RM’s life, revealing who he is and where he aims to go next, then this new record continues from a point where the untangled threads have accumulated and woven into chaotic new mazes. Sometimes, clarity emerges only after navigating through chaos. Here, listeners are put in the heart of confusion and the sensation of feeling out of place.

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM shares relatable tale of feeling LOST in new trippy music video from 2nd solo album Right Place, Wrong Person; WATCH