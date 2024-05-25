RM achieves million-seller status making BTS FIRST and ONLY group in history with each member to hold this feat

BTS' RM has achieved million-seller status with the release of his solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. This milestone solidifies BTS as the first and only group in history where every member has achieved this feat. RM's release comes with a captivating music video for the lead track, LOST!, adding to the excitement.

BTS’ RM joins fellow members as a million-seller

On May 24, RM, leader of BTS, achieved a remarkable milestone as a soloist, officially becoming a million-seller with his highly anticipated album, Right Place, Wrong Person. This accomplishment solidifies BTS' status as the first and only group in history where every member has achieved million-seller status.

RM's solo success adds another layer to BTS' unprecedented achievements. Alongside the album release, RM unveiled a captivating music video for the lead track, LOST!, further showcasing his artistic prowess and contributing to BTS' ongoing legacy of innovation and excellence in the music industry.

All about RM’s comeback with Right Place, Wrong Person amid military service

RM's comeback with Right Place, Wrong Person amid his military service has stirred excitement among fans worldwide. The album, released on May 24th, marks his second solo project following December 2022's Indigo.

With its lead track, LOST!, the album delves into universal themes of feeling lost and struggling with conflicting emotions, all wrapped in RM's poetic lyricism. The music video, directed by Aube Perrie, adds layers of depth with its trippy visuals and hidden metaphors.

Watch RM’s LOST! music video here;

Right Place, Wrong Person comprises 11 versatile tracks, capturing the essence of being an outsider and the search for belonging. The lush sound and sincere lyrics, falling under the alternative genre, promise a compelling listening experience.

Despite RM's absence due to military service, his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, has garnered anticipation and support for his solo endeavors, reflecting his enduring impact and artistic prowess. With its high quality and artistic value, Right Place, Wrong Person is poised to leave a lasting impression, solidifying RM's status as a multifaceted artist and further enriching BTS' legacy.

