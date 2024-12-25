Year-Ender Poll: From BTS’ Suga’s DUI case to NewJeans’ contract termination with ADOR; which was the most shocking K-pop news in 2024? VOTE NOW

The year 2024 has been nothing short of shocking for the K-pop industry, with numerous headlines that stunned fans and shook the entertainment world. One of the most talked-about events was the fallout between HYBE and former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin. This scandal unraveled a series of shocking revelations, culminating in Min Hee Jin stepping down from her position and leaving the company, creating chaos within the industry.

Another major controversy involved NCT’s Taeil, who was accused of sexual assault. It was later revealed that the case involved statutory rape, leaving fans and the public in disbelief. Meanwhile, RIIZE’s Seunghan also made headlines when he returned to the group after a hiatus, only to announce his departure the very next day due to overwhelming negative feedback from fans and critics.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie found herself embroiled in a controversy for smoking indoors during a fashion event in Italy. Though she quickly apologized, the incident sparked heated debates online. In contrast, her bandmate Rosé made headlines for a positive reason—a stunning collaboration with Bruno Mars on the hit song APT. Their performance at the 2024 MAMA Awards was one of the year’s highlights.

As the year draws to a close, another bombshell has dropped: NewJeans announced the end of their contracts with ADOR and HYBE, revealing their plans to work independently moving forward. This revelation marks yet another unexpected twist in a year full of surprises.

