EXCLUSIVE: Big Ocean on 'resilient' song creation and choreography process, BTS’ RM inspiring K-pop dream, more

Walt Disney said, all our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them! The flagbearer of this quote in the K-pop realm is none other than the boy group Big Ocean who have set out to build a career like we’ve never seen before.

About Big Ocean

Comprising members Hyunjin, Jiseok, and Chanyeon, the group debuted earlier this year commemorating South Korea’s Day of Persons with Disabilities on April 20 as its first all-hard-of-hearing boy band. With the trio developing a passion for music and incorporating modern technologies like vibrating smartwatches, their music has now reached the world. Making a comeback with their debut mini-album Follow, after the release of singles like Glow, BLOW, and SLOW, their new record introduces FLOW, a collaboration with DAY6 member YoungK.

Big Ocean Interview

Speaking to us during an exclusive chat, Big Ocean opened up about how their lives have changed since kickstarting their K-pop journey and with the immense support of fellow K-pop stars as well as their fans, Pado (meaning wave in Korean). Check out the full conversation below.

When did the members’ dreams of becoming K-pop stars start?

Jiseok: My dream began when BTS’ RM donated to my school, Seoul Samsung School. That support helped fund our music program, and it introduced me to K-pop. Seeing the impact he made inspired me to pursue music myself.

Advertisement

Hyunjin: My journey was a bit unexpected. After my accident and cochlear surgery, music became such a big part of my recovery. Though I never planned on being a K-pop idol, lately I found an old school record where I’d written “idol” as my dream—it felt like life had been pointing me in this direction all along.

Chanyeon: For me, working as an audiologist really opened my eyes to how healing music can be. After my cochlear implant surgery, I realized I wanted to share that healing with others, and that’s what led me to this path.

What is Big Ocean’s music like and what is your goal?

Hyunjin: Our music is all about the journey of life—finding hope, overcoming challenges, and learning to trust yourself. From Glow to FLOW, each song reflects a unique part of that journey, and we hope listeners can feel connected to these stories.

Advertisement

Jiseok: We introduced a style we call Free-soul POP, which blends emotional sincerity with uplifting pop elements. It’s a sound that reflects who we are and the themes we believe in, like resilience, self-discovery, and healing. Right now, we’re focused on sharing our mini-album Follow with as many people as possible.

Chanyeon: Through Follow, we hope to inspire listeners to embrace their own journeys: to Glow with hope, BLOW through challenges, SLOW down and trust the process, and FLOW naturally with life. Our goal is to keep connecting with our Pados worldwide and create music that resonates deeply with people, not just as entertainment but as a source of healing and Inspiration.

How do you personally get involved in the music creation process?

Hyunjin: I love playing the piano—it’s something I’ve always enjoyed. It’s where I go to reflect and explore emotions that sometimes find their way into our music.

Advertisement

Chanyeon: Writing lyrics has become one of the ways we express ourselves and connect with others. With Glow, we made our personal experiences into words that felt relatable.

What does the song recording process look like on your end? What about choreography?

Hyunjin: Recording our new song FLOW was really special because Mark Batson tailored it just for us. He adjusted the beats and rhythm to make sure we could fully connect with the song—it felt like it was made perfectly for us.

Chanyeon: For choreography, we use tools like vibrating watches and flashing lights to stay in sync. It’s not the usual process, but it helps us perform as a team, and we’ve grown so much through it.

Jiseok: We also spend a lot of time refining our choreography and working on ways to express emotions through movement and signs. It’s our way of bringing our music to life and helping our audience feel the story behind each song.

How have the people reacted to your debut and how have things changed for you?

Hyunjin: Since our debut, the reactions from our Pados and the people around us have been incredibly heartwarming. Hearing how our songs have encouraged Pados to slow down and trust their journey is so meaningful to us—it’s exactly why we create music. Receiving many awards has been a milestone that we never imagined reaching so soon. These moments remind us how far we’ve come and inspire us to continue sharing our stories with as many people as we can.

Advertisement

Jiseok: One moment that really touched us was when our Pados raised funds for Gallaudet University to celebrate our 100-day debut. It was such a meaningful gesture that reminded us of the positive impact music can have. We’ve also been grateful for opportunities like hosting the Paralympics live viewing event—it was inspiring to see how the athletes’ determination resonated with so many, including us.

Chanyeon: Since debuting, so much has changed, but one thing that always amazes us is the way our Pados connect with our music and values. Their support, whether through learning sign language or engaging with causes close to our hearts, has been humbling. These moments remind us why we’re doing this—to bring people together and spread positivity.

What is your message to the world tuning into your journey?

Hyunjin: To everyone following our journey, we want you to know that you’re never alone. Life can feel uncertain, but FLOW reminds us to trust the journey and let things unfold naturally. Life can feel uncertain, but we want you to know you’re never alone. Let life unfold naturally, and know that support is always within reach.

Chanyeon: Life isn’t always easy, and it’s okay to take your time. SLOW teaches us to pause, breathe, and trust the process. Growth doesn’t happen all at once, and every small step forward matters. We hope this reminds people that it’s perfectly okay to move at their own pace.

Advertisement

Jiseok: When things feel tough, hold onto hope, no matter how small it seems. Glow reminds us that even the tiniest spark of belief can grow into something amazing. With BLOW, we want to encourage people to face challenges with courage and believe in their inner strength.

Big Ocean: With our mini-album Follow, we wanted to create something truly meaningful—a collection of songs that not only tells a story but also connects with listeners on a deeper level. It’s more than music; it’s a reminder that no matter where you are in life, you can always find hope, courage, and resilience. We hope Follow resonates with our Pados and inspires them to keep moving forward with confidence and self-belief.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: LUN8 dishes on first-ever visit to India, trying authentic Butter Chicken curry and performing for fans