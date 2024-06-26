BTS’ V to release TYPE 1 photobook and magazine to capture his moments of travel and relaxation; Check Out

BTS' V is slated to release two versions of his new photobook titled V TYPE 1: a magazine edition and a version filled with personal anecdotes shared by the idol, as revealed by his agency BIGHIT MUSIC. This initiative aims to deepen the connection between V and his fans.

BTS’ V to drop TYPE 1 photobook and magazine

On June 25 at midnight KST, BTS member V, celebrated for his captivating visuals and soulful vocals, surprised fans with the announcement of his upcoming solo release, TYPE 1. The monochromatic poster for the project features a blurred image of V, posed shirtless against a wall. At the top of the poster, the lyrics from V's debut self-composed song Scenery, released in January 2019, hint at what's to come. This left fans speculating eagerly about the nature of this new release.

On June 26th KST, BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced that V TYPE 1 will be released as a photobook, available in two versions: the Photobook version and the Magazine version.

In their official statement for the photobook version, the agency wrote

“Hello. We are excited to announce the release of the V TYPE 1 photobook.

This photobook captures V’s moments of complete rest, revealing his comfortable and natural self as he takes a break from his busy schedule to enjoy some time alone. V participated in every step of the planning and production, from selecting the travel destination to deciding on the title and the photobook’s components, culminating in a 224-page photobook packed with various moments he wishes to share with ARMY.

Advertisement

Not only will each chapter in the photobook help you learn more about V, or Kim Taehyung, in depth, the photobook will serve as a precious addition to your collection, with included items such as a bookmark, a postcard set, and photo stickers that capture the adventurous vibes of traveling. TYPE 1, a collage of V’s personal taste, is available for pre-order starting June 27 and will officially release on July 9. TYPE 1”includes chapters that are not included in the Magazine ver."

And for the magazine version BIGHIT MUSIC wrote

“Hello. We are excited to announce the release of the V TYPE 1 magazine ver. This photobook captures V’s moments of complete rest, revealing his comfortable and natural self as he takes a break from his busy schedule to enjoy some time alone. The artist selected the travel destination, decided on the title and package items, personally participated in planning, and meticulously prepared everything. The photo book’s 152 pages are packed with a wide assortment of moments he wants to share with ARMY.

Advertisement

Designed to be handy so you can take it anywhere, TYPE 1 Magazine ver. will be available for pre-order starting June 27 and will be officially released on August 6."

More about BTS’ V

In March, V released his first single post-military enlistment, FRI(END)S, entirely in English. This followed his EP Layover in September 2023, which he dropped shortly before beginning his mandatory service in the South Korean military. Alongside his bandmates RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA, who have also enlisted, Jin was the first to recently complete his service.

Since then, V has primarily dedicated his time to fulfilling his mandatory military service, a requirement for all men in South Korea. Beyond his activities with BTS, V notably appeared in the 2016 television series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and contributed the single It's Definitely You to its soundtrack. Known for his baritone singing voice, V has garnered positive critical acclaim for his vocal range and distinctive husky tone.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS V's special gift box for fans at FRI(END)S party leaves them overjoyed; know what all they got