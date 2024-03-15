'Boyfriend Taehyung': BTS ARMY reacts to V’s romantic single FRI(END)S; check out top 11 hilarious reactions

On March 15 at 1 PM KST, the BTS member released his new solo single FRI(END)S along with its music video. FRI(END)S is a pop soul R&B genre song with a sweet melody and calm rhythm. The lyrics beautifully express the longing to transition from a long-standing friendship to a deeper, more meaningful relationship. Upon its release, numerous fans flocked to Twitter (X) to share a variety of humorous responses. Let's take a look at a few!

Boyfriend Taehyung

The music video primarily revolves around a love story, depicting BTS' V navigating through two parallel universes, one of which features him with his girlfriend. Many fans expressed their admiration for the boyfriend vibe that V exuded in the music video, taking to Twitter to share their praises.

Talking about situationships

The song delves into the delicate phase between friendship and romance, where you sense a deeper connection beyond friendship yet hesitate to take the next step, uncertain of the other person's feelings. V addresses this ambiguous position, often termed as a "situationship," in his love song.

The romance which made us hold our breaths

In their solo music videos, BTS members have been exploring diverse themes and experimenting with bolder concepts, deviating from their previous styles and genres. Many of these songs center around love, with the music videos often featuring a love interest alongside the idols. For instance, in Seven, Han So Hee appeared, while V was featured in IU's Love wins all as IU's love interest. Similarly, in V's solo release, British actress Ruby Sear made an appearance, sparking curiosity among fans about the scenes she would be involved in.

Upon the MV's debut, many fans humorously expressed feelings of jealousy or anticipation, jokingly "holding their breath" in anticipation of a potential kiss scene whenever V and the actress shared close moments on screen.

The dual universe

In the music video, V portrayed two contrasting worlds, both engulfed in chaos. In one universe, V is depicted alone without a girlfriend, surrounded by couples deeply in love. However, in a time loop, the scene shifts, and V is seen with a girlfriend amidst a world engulfed in fights and chaos. Fans creatively used these contrasting universes of V as a template for making jokes and humorous observations.

V’s allergy to couples

In the first world, we observe V feeling exhausted by the abundance of love around him, contrasting with his own loneliness and sadness. His frequent sighs and sad expressions serve as clear indicators of his emotional state. In a humorous scene, he disrupts a couple's proposal, which resonated with fans who could relate to the desire to interrupt such overwhelming displays of affection. This relatable moment sparked reactions from fans who found humor in his actions.

TATA Mic face is back

At the end of the video, V's smirk brings to mind his iconic TATA mic face. For those unfamiliar, the term originated when V attempted to charm the staff into giving him a TATA microphone during the 2021 FESTA event by donning a cute yet smug facial expression.

When food is priority

The hilarious moment in the music video happens when everyone around V is busy making out in his first universe, but instead of joining in, he's laser-focused on getting his food order just right. Clearly, food always takes the top spot on his priority list!

LGBTQ representation

Fans were thrilled to see the pride representation in the video, with V openly featuring gay couples. It's definitely a progressive step, and needless to say, V's inclusion won over many hearts.

V’s chemistry with himself

In the final universe, fans were amused to see V waking up next to himself. Seeing two Vs side by side, fans joked that V always has the best chemistry with himself.

Ruby living the dream

Describing ARMYs' love for V merely as adoration would be an understatement—they absolutely adore him to the core. So, when Ruby appeared alongside V as his love interest, fans couldn't help but express how she's living the dream by playing the role of V's girlfriend.

V’s obsession with death

V's characters seem to have a love for tragic endings, whether it's in the K-drama Hwarang, IU's MV Love wins all, or now in FRI(END)S, where he not only dies once but twice. It certainly makes fans ponder about his fascination with such themes. Will we ever see V's characters in happy universes without the shadow of death looming over them? That remains a question fans eagerly anticipate an answer to.

