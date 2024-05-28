Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee and more spotted at Lovely Runner finale group viewing event; Watch clips

Lovely Runner is the latest sensational K-drama on the scene starring rising stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon.

The stars of Lovely Runner Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyub, Moon Xion, Yang Hyuk, and Heo Hyeong Gyu were spotted at the finale episode live viewing event in Seoul today May 28, 2024. The fans were also given special merch at the event.

Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, and more cast members grace the Lovely Runner finale group viewing event

Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon began airing on April 8, 2024, and will be ending its successful 16-episode run today. On May 28, 2024, the K-drama given its unprecedented popularity Lovely Runner held a group viewing event in Seoul.

Among the cast members of Lovely Runner, the lead stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon were spotted there. Along with them, the actors who play members of the fictional K-pop group Eclipse namely Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyub, Moon Xion, and Yang Hyuk were also present. Heo Hyeong Gyu who plays the main antagonist Kim Young Soo in Lovely Runner was also spotted at the live viewing event.

Have a look at Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyub, Moon Xion, and Yang Hyuk at the event here:

The Lovely Runner stars were seen posing for the cameras and fans in adorable poses and also sending flying kisses across the hall. Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok looked exceptional in an all-black ensemble and Kim Hye Yoon looked beautiful in a sky-blue jacket and jeans.

See Heo Hyeong Gyu at the Lovely Runner finale viewing event here:

Lovely Runner finale episode viewing event was held at the CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul and it was jet-packed with fans. See the scenes at the event here:

What was the special Lovely Runner merch for the fans at the event?

Since the Lovely Runner’s popularity is all the rage at the moment, it was expected that the event would also involve some kind of goodie or merch distribution for fans. Luckily it was there.

Many fans shared their adorable Lovely Runner merch and goodies on Twitter which included Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae’s wedding invitation, special photocards, and iconic stills from the K-drama.

Have a look at the merch received by Lovely Runner fans here:

The occasion was a big success undoubtedly and fans enjoyed seeing the cast together before the K-drama concluded. Lovely Runner's success nationally and internationally has set Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon as one of the top rising stars in the South Korean industry. Lovely Runner is streaming on Rakuten Viki.

