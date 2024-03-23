Byeon Woo Seok says his chemistry with Kim Hye Yoon in Lovely Runner is 'indescribable'; and it's making us gush

Byeon Woo Seok has offered insights into his upcoming tvN drama alongside Kim Hye Yoon, titled Lovely Runner. Adapted from a beloved web novel and written by True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun, Lovely Runner is an intriguing time-slip romance drama posing the question "What would you do if given the chance to save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon takes on the role of Im Sol, a dedicated fan shattered by the loss of her favorite star Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok), who travels back in time on a mission to rescue him.

Byeon Woo Seok shares insights for Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo Seok shared his motivation for joining Lovely Runner, expressing his desire to explore a project that exudes warmth, much like sunlight, as seen in this drama. He further elaborated that he was particularly drawn to the romance between Sun Jae and Sol, which defies the constraints of time and space, leaving a profound impact on him.

In the drama, Byeon Woo Seok will tackle dual roles - portraying the 19-year-old aspiring swimmer Ryu Sun Jae in the past and the present-day vocalist of the renowned Korean band Eclipse, a 34-year-old Ryu Sun Jae. Reflecting on his approach to embodying these two distinct characters, Byeon Woo Seok revealed that for the younger Sun Jae, he aimed to convey raw purity and passion, while for the older Sun Jae, he strived to maintain his innate kindness while also highlighting his refined demeanor. Through portraying these roles, he has gained a deeper appreciation for the multifaceted charm of Sun Jae's character.

Byeon Woo Seok has undeniably made a name for himself as a youth icon, leaving a lasting impression with his roles in Record of Youth and films like 20th Century Girl and Soulmate. When asked about his standout performances in youth-centric dramas, he humbly remarked that he sees himself as still in the early stages of his acting journey, with much room to grow. He acknowledged that while portraying diverse characters, he has inadvertently made a strong impression on viewers through youth dramas. Moving forward, he expressed his determination to continue presenting even more compelling characters in the future.

Byeon Woo Seok talks about his chemistry with Kim Hye Yoon

In the teasers for Lovely Runner, viewers have been buzzing about the captivating chemistry between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. Byeon Woo Seok himself couldn't contain his excitement, describing their connection as beyond words. He credited Kim Hye Yoon's extensive romantic comedy experience for making their on-screen partnership seamless and enjoyable.

He expressed confidence in her abilities, which allowed him to act with ease during filming, a comfort that he believes will translate well on screen. Byeon Woo Seok also revealed that during scenes where his character, Sun Jae, is moved by Sol, he genuinely felt his heart fluttering too.

Byeon Woo Seok shared his top picks from Episodes 1 and 2 of Lovely Runner, emphasizing the unique appeal of the series. One scene that stuck with him was when Sun Jae encounters Sol for the first time on the bridge, shielding her from the snow with an umbrella. This moment, he noted, holds significant meaning as it signifies the start of their relationship. As the story progresses, the symbolism behind the umbrella and the bridge becomes clearer, making it a crucial scene to watch out for. He urged viewers not to overlook its significance as the narrative unfolds.

Expanding on this, he noted that in the current timeline, 34-year-old Sun Jae becomes Sol’s favorite, while in the past, when he’s 19 years old, Sol is Sun Jae’s favorite. Their destinies are intricately intertwined, leading them to mutually rescue each other, making this drama truly unique. He concluded by highlighting the captivating portrayal of the characters by the directors and writers, revealing a new facet of actor Byeon Woo Seok. So he asked viewers to be sure to tune in and witness the magic. Lovely Runner premieres on April 8 at 8:50 PM KST.

