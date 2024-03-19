Kim Hye Yoon surprises her bias Byeon Woo Seok with emotional backhug in new stills of Lovely Runner

New stills for tvN's upcoming drama, Lovely Runner, have been revealed before its premiere. Adapted from a beloved web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, the renowned writer behind True Beauty, Lovely Runner presents a fresh time-slip romance. The drama poses an intriguing question: "What actions would you take if given the chance to rescue your ultimate idol?"

New stills for Kim Hye Yon, Byeon Woo Seok’s Lovely Runner

The latest stills from Lovely Runner showcase the unforgettable initial meeting between Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) and Im Sol (portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon). Im Sol, now 34 years old but transported back 15 years to 2008, rushes to Ryu Sun Jae and embraces him tightly. Her tear-filled eyes spark excitement for the upcoming drama, hinting at the emotional journey awaiting viewers.

Im Sol's bold move of hugging Ryu Sun Jae from behind during their initial encounter catches him off guard. Simultaneously, Im Sol appears on the verge of tears, seemingly unable to believe that she has been transported 15 years into the past. The production team disclosed that while the relationship between 2023 Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol resembles that of an artist and fan, the narrative between 2008 Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol will evolve into a heartfelt tale of fate-driven love that transcends the 15-year gap, captivating viewers with its depth. They also encouraged viewers to eagerly anticipate the heartwarming chemistry between Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon.

More about Lovely Runner

Kim Hye Yoon takes on the role of Im Sol in the drama, portraying a devoted fan shattered by the loss of her beloved artist, Ryu Sun Jae, played by Byun Woo Seok. Ryu Sun Jae, renowned for his striking appearance, talent, and charm, enjoys unparalleled success in the entertainment world. However, despite his ongoing reign as a top star since his debut, Ryu Sun Jae becomes disillusioned with the industry and meets a tragic fate. Im Sol's journey back to Ryu Sun Jae's vibrant youth at the age of 19 marks a turning point in his once-peaceful life.

Apart from Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the cast of the drama will also feature Lee Seung Hyub from N.Flying and Hyuk from OMEGA X. Lee Seung Hyub will play the character Baek In Hyuk, the leader and guitarist of the band Eclipse. Meanwhile, Hyuk will portray Jay, the youngest member of the group. Lovely Runner will premiere on April 8 at 8:50 PM KST and 5:20 PM IST.

