Cause behind Park Bo Ram's sudden death revealed in autopsy results; Singer's unfortunate passing brings wave of sadness

The sudden death of singer Park Bo Ram has left fans and the music industry reeling. Now, autopsy results released by the Southern Namyangju Police Department point to acute alcohol poisoning as the cause, citing underlying liver health issues.

On May 23, the Southern Namyangju Police Department disclosed the cause of Park Bo Ram's tragic death. According to the authorities, the 30-year-old singer is suspected to have succumbed to acute alcohol poisoning. The police department unveiled the results of the autopsy, revealing that Park Bo Ram had underlying health issues related to her liver.

Reports indicate that no additional causes of her death have been identified beyond acute alcohol poisoning. This revelation has shed light on the circumstances surrounding the untimely passing of the talented singer.

Park Bo Ram tragically passed away the previous month, leaving her fans and the music industry in mourning. The circumstances leading to her death have drawn attention, especially considering that she and two friends had reportedly consumed only one bottle of soju, which is not typically considered a large amount.

As investigations continue, many are left grappling with the loss of a talented artist whose promising career was cut short.

More details about Park Bo Ram

Park Bo Ram, born on March 1, 1994, in Chuncheon, South Korea, was a talented South Korean singer whose career trajectory showcased her exceptional vocal prowess and musical versatility. Rising to prominence as a contestant on Mnet's SuperStar K2, her journey in the entertainment industry was marked by notable achievements and contributions.

Debuting with the digital single Beautiful in 2014, featuring Zico, Park Bo Ram quickly captivated audiences with her soulful voice and magnetic stage presence. Throughout her career, she continued to release chart-topping singles and albums, solidifying her position as a respected artist in the K-pop scene.

Beyond her musical endeavors, Park Bo Ram’s personal life also garnered attention, particularly her relationship with singer and actor Seo In Guk from 2016 to 2018.

Tragically, Park Bo Ram's life was cut short on April 11, 2024, when she was found collapsed at a friend's home in Seoul. The subsequent autopsy has now revealed that she had succumbed to acute alcohol poisoning, shedding light on her underlying health conditions and sparking a wave of sorrow among fans and the music community. Despite her untimely passing, Park Bo Ram's legacy as a talented artist and beloved individual continues to live on in the hearts of many.

