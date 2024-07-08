Connection and Miss Night and Day’s Jeong Eun Ji lead most buzzworthy drama and actors rankings; SEE LIST

In this week's rankings by Good Data Corporation, K-drama Connection secured the top spot as the most buzzworthy drama. Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji topped the list for the most buzzworthy actor.

These rankings are determined based on data gathered from various sources such as news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media discussions. They cover dramas that are currently airing or are scheduled to air soon, reflecting the public's interest and engagement with these productions.

Most buzzworthy dramas and their cast

SBS' drama Connection and JTBC's Miss Night and Day dominated this week's rankings as the most buzzworthy dramas and actors. Connection maintained its No. 1 position for the third consecutive week, while its cast members also made a significant impact. Ji Sung retained a strong presence at No. 7 among the top 10 most buzzworthy drama cast members, while Park Keun Rok climbed to No. 10.

JTBC's drama Miss Night and Day surged to the No. 2 spot on this week's drama rankings. Its leading ladies also made a significant impact on the actor list, with Apink's Jeong Eun Ji claiming the top spot and Lee Jung Eun securing the second position.

In its last week on air, tvN's The Midnight Romance in Hagwon secured the No. 3 spot on the drama list, with its stars Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon taking No. 4 and No. 6 respectively on the actor rankings.

JTBC's My Sweet Mobster maintained its No. 4 position on the drama list, with Um Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa rising to No. 3 and No. 5 on the actor rankings, respectively. Meanwhile, MBC's Bitter Sweet Hell climbed to No. 5 on the drama list in its final week, followed closely by tvN's The Player 2: Master of Swindlers at No. 6.

Most buzzworthy dramas of the week

SBS’ Connection JTBC’s Miss Night and Day tvN’s The Midnight Romance in Hagwon JTBC’s My Sweet Mobster MBC’s Bitter Sweet Hell tvN’s The Player 2: Master of Swindlers KBS2’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic KBS1’s Su Ji and U Ri KBS2’s Snow White’s Revenge KBS2’s Dare to Love Me

Top 10 most buzzworthy actors ratings

While the drama list is exclusive to series airing on broadcast television, the newly integrated actor list now encompasses cast members from OTT shows as well. This week, The Whirlwind stars Sol Kyung Gu and Kim Hee Ae secured spots at No. 8 and No. 9 respectively on the actor list.

Jeong Eun Ji of Miss Night and Day Lee Jung Eun of Miss Night and Day Um Tae Goo of My Sweet Mobster Jung Ryeo Won of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon Han Sun Hwa of My Sweet Mobster Wi Ha Joon of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon Ji Sung of Connection Sol Kyung Gu of The Whirlwind Kim Hee Ae of The Whirlwind Park Keun Rok of Connection

