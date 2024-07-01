The Midnight Romance in Hagwon starring Wi Ha Joon-Jung Ryeo Won comes to an end with personal best viewership ratings

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon ended on a high this weekend as the romance drama enjoyed an increase in the viewership ratings for its finale marking its personal best. The drama directed by Ahn Pan Seok, who is also known for Something in the Rain and One Spring Night, received love from fans for its depiction of romance. Here are the details of the viewership ratings for this Sunday, which is June 30.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon wraps up on a high note

According to Nielsen Korea, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon featuring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won received a viewership rating of 6.6 percent for its finale, marking its highest.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is a romance drama that revolves around Seo Hye Jin, a veteran academic instructor, and her hard-working student Lee Jun Ho, who later joins her academy as a rookie instructor. Lee Jun Ho always had feelings for Seo Hye Jin, and after they reunited after 10 years, romance blossomed between them.

Miss Night and Day achieves highest viewership; Beauty and Mr. Romantic maintains hold

Miss Night and Day Jung Eun Ji and Lee Jung Eun enjoyed a rise in rating scoring 7.7 percent. This marks the highest for the series yet. Beauty and Mr. Romantic became the most-watched program on Sunday once more and saw an increase in viewership with 18.3 percent.