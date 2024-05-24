Did you know BTS’ RM referenced SUGA’s lyrics from INTRO: Never Mind in Right Place, Wrong Person track Groin? Find out

BTS’ RM released his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24. Fans have discovered that one of the 11 tracks references the group’s previous song INTRO: Never Mind. The lyrics which the singer drew inspiration from were performed by his bandmate SUGA.

RM's new song Groin draws inspiration from SUGA's lyrics in INTRO: Never Mind

On May 24, at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m IST), RM unveiled his new solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. Fans immediately noticed one of the tracks titled Groin’s lyrics draws inspiration from BTS’ INTRO: Never Mind, a track from the group’s EP The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2

In this song, RM sings a line that translates as ‘If I feel like I’m going to crash, then I just accelerate even harder’. ARMYs were quick to find out that SUGA rapped similar lyrics in INTRO: Never Mind, “If you think you are gonna crash, accelerate even harder, you idiot.”

In addition, this reminded fans of the time when SUGA also quoted RM’s Do You in his Haegeum.

Know more about RM's new solo album Right Place, Wrong Person

With Right Place, Wrong Person, RM marks his solo comeback after almost 1 year and six months. Released on May 24, this full-length body of work features a total of 11 songs including the title track LOST!, pre-release Come back to me, Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, out of love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), ? (Interlude), Groin, Heaven, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll).

In addition, the singer has also unveiled two music videos for this album, one of LOST! And the other of Come back to me. Both music videos brilliantly encapsulate RM’s cinematic and artistic brilliance. The intricate concept and subject he chose to explore through these experimental videos only exhibit his utmost passion for music.

Meanwhile, just like the other songs of this album, Groin also talks about an honest universal emotion. This track is about a person’s desire to express his true feelings to the one he despises.

Listen to Groin by RM here:

RM's current activities

RM is currently carrying out his mandatory military service, which he enlisted on December 11, 2023, alongside bandmate V. The two of them will most likely be discharged on June 10, 2025, when they will reunite with the other BTS members.

