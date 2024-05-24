BTS’ J-Hope shows support for RM’s 2nd solo album Right Place, Wrong Person in new Instagram story; see here

BTS’ RM has finally released his long-awaited second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. His bandmate J-Hope has extended his support towards the release in a new Instgram story. The way the BTS members support each other’s solo music is truly laudable.

BTS' J-Hope shares new Instagram story extending support towards RM's new album Right Place, Wrong Person's release

On May 24, BTS’ J-Hope, who is currently serving in the military now, briefly took to his Instagram to share a new story. He posted a Spotify screenshot of RM’s new album Right Place, Wrong Person, which was released today. Despite his busy routine in the military, the BTS member’s gesture for his bandmate truly won the hearts of fans. It also shows how supportive they are of each other’s solo career.

Check out J-Hope’s new Instagram story here:

More about RM's new solo album Right Place, Wrong Person

Meanwhile, on May 24, around 1 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m. IST), RM unveiled his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. The pre-release track Come back to me was already released on May 10, accompanied by a music video.

On this day, he dropped a new music video for the title track LOST! and nine more songs.

Overall, this album consists of a total of 11 tracks including the title LOST!, pre-release Come back to me, Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, out of love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), ? (Interlude), Groin, Heaven, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll).

Listen to RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person here:

Catch up on RM's solo music career and latest activities

With this new release, RM marks his solo comeback almost 1 year 6 months after his debut studio album Indigo released on December 2, 2022.

However, his solo songs started arriving in 2013, when the singer as part of BTS released Intro: O!RUL8,2? (2013), Intro: What Am I to You? (2014), Reflection (2016), Trivia: Love 2019) and Persona (2019).

In 2015, he also released a self-titled mixtape, becoming the first member of his group to do so. In 2018, RM unveiled another mixtape titled Mono.

Currently, he is serving his mandatory military enlistment alongside Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and V. He enlisted for the service on December 11, 2023, accompanied by bandmate V. The two of them are scheduled to be discharged on June 10, 2025.