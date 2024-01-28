Doctor Slump: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye invite fans on their romantic journey; WATCH

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye spark excitement among fans with their latest Instagram update, offering a glimpse into their romantic journey in Doctor Slump. The chemistry between these two beloved actors is set to enchant viewers in this delightful K-drama premieres on January 27th.

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye hype fans for Doctor Slump premiere

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye ignited anticipation with their recent Instagram posts, providing a sneak peek into the romance awaiting viewers in Doctor Slump. Park Hyung Sik shared a charming video on Instagram, donning a navy blue hoodie in a sunlit setting, accompanied by the caption "Dr. Slump premieres today!!! It's so far away..." He added a personal touch by featuring BTS' V's latest release with American singer Umi as the background music.

On the other hand, Park Shin Hye shared three captivating stills from Doctor Slump, expressing her excitement with the caption, "Tonight is the night!!! Dr. Slump premiere.”

Fans are eagerly anticipating the chemistry between these two beloved actors as they embark on this delightful K-drama journey. With its premiere tonight, audiences are eagerly counting down the hours to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Doctor Slump.

More details about Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump, a romantic comedy, unveils the unique journey of former rivals Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik), a successful plastic surgeon in career turmoil, and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye), an anesthesiologist battling burnout. Ha Neul, renowned for her academic dedication, seeks a shift from her routine in the demanding medical field, while Jung Woo, once a top student and star doctor, grapples with a medical malpractice incident. The series promises a delightful blend of romance and comedy, exploring the intertwined destinies of these characters.

Advertisement

Premiering on January 27 at 10:30 p.m. KST, Doctor Slump captivates with its heartwarming narrative, offering a tale of love, unexpected turns, and the resilience of two professionals confronting life's challenges.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Doctor Slump: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are all hearts in off-screen stills for romance medical drama