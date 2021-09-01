EXCLUSIVE: Cartel's Sanaya Pithawalla wants to ask these questions to Sidharth Shukla, Rithvik Dhanjani & more

Cartel, the web series, has become a massive hit among the masses. The show features Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Divya Agarwal, Tanuj Virwani, Jitendra Joshi, Gaurav Sharma and others. The series is action drama that is set in present-day Mumbai. Actress Sanaya Pithawalla plays a journalist in the show. She has been getting much love and adoration. It is the first time the actress is playing a journalist in her career. Though the actress didn't get much time to prepare for her character, she aced it very well on the screens.

Recently, when asked Sanaya if she gets a chance to ask celebrities one question as a journalist , she quipped at the opportunity. So let's take a look at what Sanaya wants to ask these popular celebrities. From Sidharth Shukla she wants to ask if he is dating someone? To the social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill, her question is – What's the secret of your sudden weight loss and glow? For her Cartel co-star Rithvik, who plays Abhay Angre in the series, she wants to know – What's your secret of being always so energetic and charged up?

For her close friend Tanuj, who plays Major Bhau in Cartel, the actress has a question – 'Who would you kill, marry, hook up – Between Krissann Barretto, Avi Mitta, Sanaya Pithawalla?' To her first co-star from Warrior High, and soon to be launched in Dostana 2, Laksh, she asks– Will you do Warrior High season 2 if it ever comes again? For Divya Agarwal, Sanaya has got a personal question– 'Share something about you and Varun Sood that people don't know?'

Coming back to Cartel, the show has been receiving good reviews since it started streaming on August 20. ALTBalaji. The show revolves around the challenges and obstacles faced by The Angre Family after an attack changes the fate of their house. Right from sets, locations, great camera angle to movements, everything is making the show more interesting. It is the story of the first family of the business that rules the underworld in Mumbai. It is led by Rani Maai and her three sons - Major Bhau, Abhay and Madhu. Supriya Pathak as Rani Maai as usual gets into the skin of her character and impresses. They want to rule the city forever and how they manage to get rid of their enemy.