EXCLUSIVE: Cartel star Tanuj Virwani on not getting his due in films: Tasted failure in my life before success

Actor Tanuj Virwani, whose Cartel released yesterday has many more web shows in the pipeline, including Code M 2, Inside Edge 3 and Illegal 2. “I consider myself extremely fortunate and grateful that irrespective of what is going on in the world and our country - because of the pandemic, work has been steady and has been coming. More importantly, it’s good quality work. It’s the best feeling in the world when you are on a set that makes you happy, gives you creative satisfaction, and you know that you’re creating something unique, which will hopefully resonate,” shares Tanuj.

Further speaking about Cartel, the actor says that the show is extremely close to his heart, and they have been working on it since the last 2 years. “It’s a massive project, very well mounted, huge in scale and has amazing actors in it. With this family, which is the crime syndicate family of Mumbai, they have their hands in every aspect whether it’s politics, land, property, water, Bollywood, cricket you name it, they control everything. So I play Major Bhau aka Arjun Mhatre who is a very important part of this criminal family, and it’s been an amazing experience. It’s a really long show with 14 episodes, 40-minutes each. We shot over 132 days. We have over 138 actors from television, web series, films as well as theatres. Ekta (Kapoor) ma’am has left no stone unturned to make sure that she has given her all and given us the best facilities,” he shares.

Before foraying into the web space, Tanuj has even done a couple of films. Does he believe that he didn’t get his due as an actor in movies? “I think it would be unfair to say that. I did not get my dues as an actor for films for the simple reason that I have only done 3 films and I was a lot younger, a lot more naive, and immature. I would even go to the extent of saying quite insecure because there are so many combinations that have to fall into place for an actor to make it in the movies and I don’t think I took it seriously enough at that time. So, in hindsight when I look back, I am grateful and happy that I tasted failure in my life before success. With my fire, my hunger, my quest for excellence, I feel that I have a lot more untapped potential,” states the actor.

He further adds, “I feel I was not prepared well enough, I did not work hard enough, I was not focused enough, and I just made the wrong choices, be it the project that I chose or the acting. Sometimes I think it is destiny, no matter what you try or what you want to happen, it does not happen. It’s not like I worked harder or put in a lot more effort on Inside Edge than I did onto any of my other projects prior to that, but when something resonates with the audience, it just does. Trust me, failure teaches you a whole lot more than success. So, I’m very proud of my failures because they have sculpted the individual that I am today and I hope I have equal amounts of success and failure, so I keep growing as a person and performer,” Tanuj signs off.

