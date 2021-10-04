Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Vidhi Pandya says she remembers Sidharth Shukla everyday: Been a huge fan of SidNaaz

Vidhi Pandya is a part of ’s Bigg Boss 15, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla before entering the BB house, the actress had opened up about her excitement for the show. “It’s the biggest reality show and I am really excited. But a huge part of me is also very scared and nervous because I have never really done a reality show. So there is so much happening right now that I can’t even put it in words. It’s a mix of emotions,” says Vidhi, adding that it took her a while to grab this opportunity.

“But I finally grabbed it, because I thought professionally it will really help me reach somewhere in life. We just have one life, then why not experience this biggest reality show,” questions Vidhi, who has gone to the show with a positive attitude and energy. “I am not thinking too much, and I am not thinking what it will give me. In fact, now I am thinking about what I will give for the audience to love me. So I am just going with the flow.”

Meanwhile, she reveals that from the previous Bigg Boss seasons, Sidharth Shukla is her favourite contestant. “The way he conducted himself - if he was angry, he showed his anger, if he loved someone, he showed that part, and if he felt emotional, he cried. I think he was the truest and rawest version of himself and I believe that’s how everybody should be,” says Vidhi, further adding, “I remember him everyday, because I have been a huge fan of SidNaaz (Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill). I keep watching their videos and edits that we have on Instagram. He is forever going to live in my heart.”

Vidhi hopes that host Salman Khan likes her for the way she is. “I just want to be very true, and hope he likes me the way I am. Because the moment you fake it, the media, the audience and Salman Sir, everyone will know it. Everyone understands who’s fake and who’s real,” states Vidhi. Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal were a part of Bigg Boss OTT too, before participating in the 15th season. Does she believe that the trio has an advantage over other contestants in BB 15?

“Jungle mein toh koi nai raha, so it’s a different show for everyone. I don’t know who the audience likes. I am not thinking about all these, I am just going to be the raw version of myself and will give my all to the task. I’ll have my opinion and say, and I hope that people like me the way I am,” Vidhi signs off.

