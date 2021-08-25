EXCLUSIVE: Divya Agarwal reveals her favourite character out of the 6 she's playing in web series 'Cartel'

The latest web show to release and win the hearts of fans is Cartel. The gripping gang-war saga with an interesting star cast is currently being binge-watched and is much-talked-about.

One of the main attractions of Cartel is Divya Agarwal, who is currently playing her game in the Bigg Boss OTT house. The actress is portraying six different characters in this stellar series, and she has impressed her fans with her terrific performance. Among all, her character of a transgender was deeply loved and appreciated by the viewers.

Divya Agarwal is playing a eunuch in the first season of Cartel, and everyone is loving her performance so much that it has got everyone to wonder how she prepared for her character. Well, she actually went on-ground to understand the little nuances of the character. Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, she shared some of the backgrounds of her preparation and how it helped her in shaping her character.

Divya Agarwal shared, "Cartel is really close to my heart. Not everyone gets an opportunity to portray so many characters in one project. I have this habit of studying my character thoroughly. My preparation involves in-depth research, even if that means going on-ground and knowing such characters in real life. For playing a eunuch, I personally met the people of the transgender community -- to understand their lives. I brought their identity and individuality live through this character. This character is my personal favourite."

It is indeed a moment to celebrate for all the Divya Agarwal fans who are having a dream run!

