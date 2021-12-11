EXCLUSIVE: Neha Bhasin remembers Sidharth Shukla: He made an impact on people. My heart goes out to Shehnaaz

December 12 is Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary, and in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Neha Bhasin spoke about the late actor. She informed that Shukla along with Shehnaaz Gill had made an appearance on the first ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of Bigg Boss OTT. “That’s the first time I ever saw him in person and my first thought was what a handsome man, very magnanimous personality. Of course wishing him a very very happy birthday. I think he made an impact on people. Most importantly my heart really goes out to Shehnaaz,” says Neha.

She further adds, “As I have told you, for me love is very important, friendship is very important, and the one thing that struck a chord with people is how much she really loved him, how innocently she loved him, still loves him. They had a very sweet bond and I can see the pain in her eyes everytime I see her picture. She is so young. See I lost my dad when I was… I think three years ago and I am still not over it. I don’t think you get over things like this. Death is a tragedy and it's not something you get over very easily.”

Neha says that her heart goes out to Shehnaaz. “I pray that she finds strength in her to somehow move on from this hurt,” says Neha. She also adds, “I always say that when young souls are taken away, they have a better place maybe somewhere than this mad world. May God rest his soul.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video.