Did you know Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar shared screen with Sidharth Shukla in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania?

Abhishek Kumar is currently making headlines owing to his stint inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. While everyone has seen him on the television drama Udaariyan, we have discovered an interesting fact about him. An old interview of the contestant has surfaced where he revealed that he shared screenspace with late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Surprised? Read on to know the movie and his role.

Abhishek Kumar shared screen with Sidharth Shukla

A fan-edited and posted a video on Instagram a day back that shows a clip from Abhishek Kumar's interview before he entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. In the interview, he shared that he shared screenspace with late actor Sidharth Shukla. He was awestruck seeing the late actor's charm.

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant shared, "Toh mein Sidharth sir ke ek baat batata hu. Wo Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania hain na movie, usme mein crowd mein kam kiya. Mein unse waha pe first-time mila that. (I'd like to say something about Sidharth Shukla. I shared the screen with him in the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, where I was in the crowd. I met him for the first time there.)"

Watch the clip here:

Advertisement

Further, in the interview, Abhishek Kumar also shared what he has learned from the Bigg Boss 13 winner. "Sidharth sir se ye seekha ki logon ka toh kaam hai kehna, wo kuch bhi bole, aap apna stand lena, proper way se khelna, agar tum ho toh tum akele hi kaafi ho. (I have learned from Sidharth, sir, not to pay heed to what others say. It's their job. You focus on your game and take a stand. You are enough on your own.)"

In the interview, he also shared that his Udaariyan co-star Ankit Gupta was the first person to know that he was going into Bigg Boss 17. Ankit, who was in Bigg Boss 16, was happy for him. The next person to know was his sister. Then, he told his parents.

Even someone who has not watched the show can tell that the contestant surely is going through a lot inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. With only a few days left for the finale, it's time to see how Abhishek takes his strategy forward.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Will Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marriage suffer after family week?