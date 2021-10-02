EXCLUSIVE: Vidhi Pandya remembers Sidharth Shukla as she enters BB15: He’s given us many reasons to be happy

After creating a lot of buzz in the town, Bigg Boss 15 has finally gone on air with a bang and the audience keep calm. The popular reality show is being hosted by and is coming with an intriguing ensemble of contestants. Amid these, television actress Vidhi Pandya has also entered Bigg Boss 15. And while the actress is excited to be a part of the show, she remembered Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who had passed away in September this year.

Calling the late actor as his favourite BB contestant, Vidhi stated, “I hope his soul is at peace. As I talk about him there’s this sense of pain of him not being present here physically and yet a smile as I talk and think of him He’s given zillions of reasons to us to be happy. He has been my favourite he was extremely, raw and real and competitive when it came to tasks and always stood by his friends. Sidharth didn’t play dirty games inside and no one can be him. His aura was just everything”.

Furthermore, Vidhi also went on to reveal the real reason for participating in Bigg Boss 15. She said, “I am doing this show for the recognition. I’ve been in the industry for few years but unfortunately haven’t seen people/makers recognising me as an actor. Obviously, in the house, they won’t see an Actor but at least they’ll know I exist and I want to do good roles once I’m out. Hopefully, the makers will at least give me a chance to audition. Since I’ll be myself there’s nothing I had to prepare. I’m just going to live each day as it comes. Bigg Boss tasks can be fun if played fairly, and all the fights start there only. But I am competitive, will play to have fun and win”.

She also emphasised that while her family has been quite supportive of her decision, her brother was a little concerned. However, Vidhi is hopeful to shine inside the Bigg Boss house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh joins Salman Khan on the show; Episode to continue tomorrow