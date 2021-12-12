EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin tears up as she remembers Sidharth Shukla: That loss has really affected me somewhere

It’s Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary today, and in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Jasmin Bhasin opened up about her late co-star. “We worked together and for me it still becomes difficult to process his death. (Just) day before yesterday, I was watching something on YouTube and suddenly his video from the last series that he did started playing on its own with that song. I remember him as a guy with a good sense of humour, smiling, and a good friend. But that loss has really affected me somewhere,” Jasmin tears up.

She further adds, “It left us with a great message if we can get it, that life is very unpredictable. So be the best version of yourself, don’t hold grudges and be kind in whatever ways you can, because we never know what is going to happen to us.” Jasmin was a part of Bigg Boss 14, while Sidharth had appeared as a senior in that season.

Jasim opens up about what has changed in her life after Bigg Boss 14. “I think Bigg Boss 14 has given me that visibility that now wherever I go, trust me any part of the world, not just in India, you know the remotest areas, everybody recognises me. I am getting so much love. Of course the journey was difficult, reaching this stage where I am only getting love was also difficult, but it has changed my life totally,” informs Jasmin, who also opened up on battling rejections and self-doubt, her struggling phase, and her upcoming projects.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

