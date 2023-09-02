Sidharth Shukla's Death Anniversary: Gauahar Khan, Mahira Sharma, Kushal Tandon and more remember the actor

Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise on September 2, 2021, sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left a void that's impossible to fill. The actor was among the beloved celebrities of the entertainment industry not only for his reel performances but also for his real personality. Sidharth passed away at the age of 40 due to cardiac arrest. He was not just a star; he was an icon. Sidharth's sudden passing left a profound impact on his fans and colleagues. As we pay tribute to Sidharth Shukla on his death anniversary, his close friends and colleagues from the industry remember the star in their own way on social media.

Celebs remember Sidharth Shukla on his death anniversary:

Pavitraa Puniya:

A few hours ago, Pavitraa Puniya took to her social media handle and penned a heart-wrenching note as she remembered her dearest friend Sidharth Shukla. Sharing one of their candid picture from the Bigg Boss 14 house, Pavitraa wrote, "It’s been two years but you are still missed loved and remembered. Anywhere your name arises, the feeling of overwhelmed comes running, the tears of pain takes over and that moment leaves everything with a feeling of hollowness. #rip dost. Jahan bhi hai khush reh. #siddharthshukla mere liye to tu hamesha #tsunamishukla he rahega."

Manu Punjabi:

Manu Punjabi took to his Twitter handle and shared an old video with Sidharth Shukla as he remembered him on his death anniversary. Sharing this old clip, Manu wrote, "Memories never ever fade.... #SidharthShukla Sidharth Shukla Lives On Miss you brother there will never be another @sidharth_shukla."

Rajiv Adatia:

Rajiv Adatia shared a picture with Sidharth Shukla on his Instagram story where we see singer Shaan and others as well. Sharing this photo, Rajiv wrote, "Thinking of you Sid! gone but never forgotten!"

Hina Khan:

Hina Khan also shared a candid picture with Sidharth from Bigg Boss 14 house. Sharing this snap on her Instagram story, Hina wrote, "Sid my friend, May your soul and spirit rest in heaven always..Love."

Gauahar Khan:

Gauahar Khan shared a blank Instagram story with "Sid (broken heart emoticon)".

Paras Chhabra:

Paras Chhabra shared a funny clip from Bigg Boss 13 house where we see him and the late actor laughing out loud during a situation. Sharing this clip on his Instagram story, Paras added numerous heart emoticons.

Mahira Sharma:

Mahira Sharma shared a candid picture with the late actor where she is seen hugging Sidharth. Sharing this on her Instagram story, she added a heart emoticon.

Kushal Tandon:

A few minutes ago, Kushal Tandon shared a small clip with Sidharth Shukla on his Instagram story as he remembered him. Sharing this, he wrote, "Two years today, miss you yaraaa."

Speaking about Sidharth Shukla's professional life, the actor rose to fame after his breakthrough performance in Balika Vadhu in 2012. He was also a part of numerous shows such as Bigg Boss 13, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Dil Se Dil Tak, and more. Sidharth also shared the screen with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya where he played the parallel lead.

