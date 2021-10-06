Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Ieshaan Sehgaal is a fan of the show; Talks about his admiration for Sidharth Shukla

Ieshaan Sehgaal is a part of Bigg Boss 15, and before entering the house the actor had opened up to Pinkvilla about his excitement of participating in this Salman Khan led show. “I have been a big fan of Bigg Boss for years. In fact, I had done a Bigg Boss promo three or four years back, when people had even asked if I was entering the house, however unfortunately back then I wasn’t. But I think this is my time, I am entering the house and I am very excited, curious and grateful about it,” says Ieshaan.

The reality show is usually shrouded with controversies, but Ieshaan is unfazed by that. “I have seen a lot of highs and lows in my life, so I don’t think any sort of controversy will make me nervous. I am in fact very happy that I’ll be given this opportunity, where I’ll be on the same stage as Salman sir and he’ll be taking my name. This is all feeling like a dream come true,” states the actor, further elaborating on his struggling days in the showbiz.

“I have been living in Mumbai for the last 8 to 10 years, have struggled a lot in this time, and have seen a lot of highs and lows. I am a very emotional and a sensitive person, but at the same time I have this different side to me which doesn’t come out until someone pokes or disrespects me,” says Ieshaan.

Does he have a favourite contestant from any of the past seasons? “In all the seasons of Bigg Boss, I have only liked one contestant from my heart, and that is Sidharth Shukla. Unfortunately he isn’t with us today, but he is the only contestant who I have huge respect and love for. Whenever I used to look at him on screen, I used to relate to him a lot,” Ieshaan signs off.

