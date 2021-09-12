EXCLUSIVE: Tanuj Virwani on Inside Edge 3 and why content on OTT platforms should be regulated

Tanuj Virwani who was recently seen in Cartel, is now gearing up for Inside Edge season 3. “I am not at the liberty to speak too much about my character’s progression in season 3 of Inside Edge because it’s still a few months away from release. What I can say, however, is that season 3 picks up pretty much from where season 2 ended. So, it’s very organic and I’m not just speaking about my character but all the other returning characters as well,” shares Tanuj.

The actor informs that the makers have tried something very different in the upcoming season of the show. “Hopefully you guys will appreciate the efforts taken by the makers. It is a stand-out show for me and I am a huge fan of it along with being a part of the cast. I can’t wait for you guys to watch it,” says Tanuj. He also speaks about the need to regulate content on OTT platforms. “I have always been of the belief that with great power comes great responsibility. OTT platforms started popping up all over the country and they were not really regulated. So sometimes I feel that the type of content that was out, visibly the sex scenes, or the kind of language that was used was not very nice because there are two sorts of things that can happen,” says Tanuj.

He further explains, “One is, are you following your script, is it organically happening, are you being faithful to the story that you want to tell. In that case, by all means, go ahead and do it, but I feel a lot of people started doing it just to grab eyeballs, to sensationalise the event to titillate things. I think that’s not right. I feel we need to hold a mirror to ourselves and be like ‘We have to have a higher standard’, because we want people of all communities, ages and backgrounds to be able to watch our content. At the end of the day, we are making content to entertain, enlighten and educate you guys and show you that this is what the world is today. It’s a shame when the focus gets put on these elements as opposed to the material itself. I think it’s time that the content is regulated, but it must be done so in a very fair manner.”

Tanuj informs that Inside Edge 3 might be his next release on Amazon Prime Video. “After that, I have got Code M 2 with Jennifer Winget on Alt Balaji. Then we have got Illegal season 2 with Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Piyush Mishra, and a bunch of really talented actors, which I am extremely excited about. I also finished a film called Johnny Jumper. It’s a film I am doing with Brijendra Kala, Zakir Hussain and the one and only Vijay Raaz. There is a lot more in the pipeline and I hope I get more and more busier by the day,” Tanuj signs off.

