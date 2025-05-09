Subham Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Harshith Reddy's Telugu horror comedy film in theaters

Subham is a Telugu horror-comedy film that hit the big screens today, May 9. The movie has been receiving positive responses since its early premieres, and moviegoers are still rushing to their nearest cinemas to watch it. If you're also interested in watching the Praveen Kandregula directorial in theaters, check out these Twitter reviews shared by netizens first.

Advertisement

Viewers who watched Subham shared that the film turned out to be a delightful surprise. Many felt it wasn’t a typical comedy but a heartwarming and quirky ride, filled with innocence and fresh storytelling.

Several audience members compared the movie to nostalgic 90s Telugu family comedies. They felt it had the charm of films like Stree but stayed light without turning preachy. The casting was widely appreciated, and many pointed out that the dialogues were sharp and the jokes worked well. For them, it felt like the perfect summer entertainer.

Some viewers also mentioned how the film handled themes like feminism and serial fanaticism with subtlety. They found the direction and writing relatable and effective. The mix of horror and comedy seemed to work for most, and while a few noted that some scenes felt stretched, they still found the runtime crisp overall.

Many appreciated Praveen Kandregula’s writing, especially the inclusion of elements from Cinema Bandi into the storyline. For them, Subham managed to entertain, engage, and make them think—all without delivering a forced message.

Advertisement

"#Subham Final Review: Story trajectory goes down a bit in the second half and still keeps people entertained here and there. One positive thing is the lead actors. They have performed really well and are a great talent to watch," read another review on X.

Read more reviews of the film below:

Subham features a talented ensemble cast including Harshith Reddy, Shravani Lakshmi, Shriya Kontham, Srrinivas Gavireddy, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, and Vamshidhar Goud. The movie is directed by Praveen Kandregula and music for the film is composed by Clinton Cerejo.

ALSO READ: Padakkalam Twitter Review: Is Suraj Venjaramoodu's supernatural comedy movie worth your time? Read these 11 tweets to find out