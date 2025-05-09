Shah Rukh Khan's big screen debut Deewana co-starring Rishi Kapoor to have a sequel more than 3 decades later? Read exciting details

In a major development that’s sure to spark excitement among Shah Rukh Khan fans, veteran filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa has confirmed that a sequel to Deewana, SRK’s iconic 1992 debut film, is officially in the works. More than three decades after the original hit theaters, Deewana 2 is now being scripted, Dhanoa revealed in an interview with News18 Showsha.



“Yes, Deewana 2 is very much happening. We’re currently in the scripting stage,” Dhanoa said. “There’s still some time before the film goes on floors, as my web series will release before that.”



For the unversed, Deewana marked the entry of Shah Rukh Khan into Bollywood and changed the trajectory of his life. Directed by Raj Kanwar, the film starred the late Rishi Kapoor and the late Divya Bharti in lead roles. Khan played the second lead—a role that was brief yet powerful—and his charm and screen presence left a lasting impression on audiences. His performance as Raja, a rebellious lover who wins over a widow’s heart, earned him instant recognition and set the stage for his journey to superstardom.



The original film was both a commercial and critical success, winning five Filmfare Awards, including Best Male Debut for Shah Rukh Khan. It became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 1992 and remains a nostalgic favorite among fans. The soulful soundtrack, with hits like Aisi Deewangi, Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar, and Teri Umeed, contributed to its cult status.



Now, more than 30 years later, Deewana is all set to find a new life through its sequel. Although the cast for Deewana 2 is yet to be finalized, the buzz around the project is already palpable. Whether Shah Rukh Khan will return in some capacity or if it will introduce a new generation of characters remains to be seen.

Besides Deewana 2, Guddu Dhanoa also mentioned that he is developing a sequel to another one of his popular films, Bichhoo. He shared that the original received a lot of love from audiences, and the team is now actively working on the script for Bichhoo 2.



Dhanoa, who has played a notable role in shaping Indian cinema, not only produced Deewana but also launched Diljit Dosanjh in Punjabi films with The Lion of Punjab in 2011. Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan’s journey, he remarked that while SRK’s evolution as an actor has been remarkable, it’s his qualities as a person that truly stand out. Dhanoa believes that Khan’s humility and kindness have been instrumental in his enduring success.

Meanwhile, Dhanoa’s next directorial venture Romeo S3 is slated for release on May 16. The action drama features Thakur Anoop Singh in the lead role as a cop and also stars Palak Tiwari in a key role.

