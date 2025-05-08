Celina Jaitly’s response to being told women 'fade' in film industry after 39 is bold and beautiful

Celina Jaitly is a known face in the entertainment industry who took a break from work to focus on her personal life. But despite staying away from the big screen for years, she stated that she is not done yet. The actress took to her social media and slammed ageism in Bollywood when she was told that after 39, a woman begins to fade in this industry. Read on!

A while ago, No Entry fame Celina Jaitly took to her Instagram handle and dropped a beautiful, no-filter image of herself. In the captions, the actress revealed how she was subjected to ageism. She started her post by revealing that someone recently told her that after 39, a woman begins to fade in this industry.

Jaitly added, “I was told, ‘You may look 27, but the digits matter.’ Well, here’s my response, watch those digits, because they will be great. Some of my Instagram reels have more views than their full-length films at the box office. With reels having reached to phenomenal- 30 Million views.” (sic)

Celina Jaitly responds to those who age-shame her:

She also used her social media presence to encourage people and remind them that they haven’t been sidelined by age. Sharing her two cents on the matter, the beauty queen expressed that she has been sharpened by experience. Moreover, motherhood didn’t pause her journey, it empowered it.

The diva further exclaimed, “Every challenge, every reinvention, has only made me stronger. I’m not done, I’ve only just begun. I’m evolving, I’m rising, and I’m here to stay. Stronger. Bolder. Unstoppable. I will bring my own chair to the table where there are none for me.”

Taking to the comments section of her post, the Janasheen debutant asked her followers not to stop working on themselves, no matter what the circumstances. She added, “Through the chaos, the silence, the rejection, the applause, and even the heartbreak… keep building. Keep evolving. You are your own greatest investment. Your growth is your power. And no one can take that away from you.”

To refresh your memory, the mother of three has been part of films like Silsiilay, Tom, Dick, and Harry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns, Thank You and more.

