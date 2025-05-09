Bhool Chuk Maaf: Rajkummar Rao shares reason for changing his Audi Q7 and it proves peer pressure is real; Find out

Rajkummar Rao, known for his grounded nature and simple lifestyle, recently opened up about the reason behind replacing his old car. And yes, it wasn’t his choice. It was peer pressure.

While promoting his upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf, the actor spoke to Filmigyan about how material things don’t excite him. Rajkummar admitted that he kept his old Audi Q7 for nearly 10 years. It wasn’t because he couldn’t afford a new car, but because he simply didn’t care much about changing it.

Advertisement

“I’m not very fascinated by materialistic things,” Rajkummar said. “For me, it’s about people. If my loved ones are with me, then the place or the car doesn’t matter.”

Despite his love for simplicity, constant comments from people around him eventually pushed him to upgrade. “Everyone kept saying it’s enough now, please change the car. So, I finally bought a new one. I’ve had it for about two to two-and-a-half years now,” he added with a smile.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf. The romantic comedy is set in Varanasi and follows Ranjan, played by Rajkummar, who gets trapped in a time loop while trying to marry the love of his life, Titli, played by Wamiqa Gabbi. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, Zakir Hussain, and Seema Pahwa. The film is directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Maddock Films.

Advertisement

Set in the vibrant city of Varanasi, Bhool Chuk Maaf follows Ranjan, who is eager to win over his fiancée Titli’s family. Just as their wedding plans fall into place, the couple gets trapped in a hilarious time loop, leading to chaos, confusion, and unexpected twists in their love story.

Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have announced that their family entertainer Bhool Chuk Maaf will now premiere directly on Prime Video worldwide on May 16.

ALSO READ: Bhool Chuk Maaf: What to expect from Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-led rom-com with time loop twist? Find out