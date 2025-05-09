Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri co-star Paresh Rawal's clarification to his 'colleague' comment proves the mutual respect they share

Paresh Rawal recently found himself in the spotlight after a recent interview went viral, where he referred to Akshay Kumar as a “colleague” rather than a friend. The remark sparked rumors of a fallout between the two actors, who have shared screen space in several hit films like Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Oh My God. However, Paresh Rawal has now cleared the air in a calm yet candid manner.



Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Paresh expressed his frustration over the issue being blown out of proportion. He explained, “Maatha kharab ho gaya, yaar! I simply said that he’s a colleague. When you say ‘friend’, it means those whom you meet 5-6 times a month and whom you talk to several times a week. Moreover, neither Akshay nor I are social. So, there’s no question of us bumping into any party. Hence, I called him a colleague. And this resulted in (speculations). People are asking ‘Kya ho gaya (aap dono ke beech)?’ Arre bhai, kuch nahin hua.”



Rawal emphasized that there’s no tension between him and Akshay Kumar. He just meant they don't hang out often, so calling him a “friend” didn’t feel accurate. According to him, being friends involves frequent interaction, which doesn’t happen in their case. Still, that doesn’t mean there’s any bad blood.

When asked if Akshay had seen the interview, Paresh Rawal mentioned that he probably hadn’t. He described Akshay as a calm and easygoing person, adding that he's someone who would make a great friend. Paresh also pointed out that they have worked together in 15 to 20 films and continue to maintain a strong professional bond.

He went on to say that he now feels the need to be extra cautious during interviews to avoid any statements being taken out of context. He admitted that it’s tiring to keep clarifying things and plans to be more precise with his words going forward.

In an earlier interview with The Lallantop, Paresh had mentioned that while theater and school bring deep friendships, the film industry is more professional in nature. He had named Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, and Johnny Lever as people he considers true friends.



As of now, both actors are set to reunite for upcoming films including Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3.

