Ten Hours OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Sibi Sathyaraj's Tamil thriller film online

Ten Hours is a Tamil thriller film that hit the big screens on April 18, 2025. Directed by Ilayaraja Kaliyaperumal, the movie received positive responses, particularly for Sibi Sathyaraj's performance in the lead role. If you missed it in theaters, don’t worry, as the film has now made its digital debut.

Advertisement

When and where to watch Ten Hours

Ten Hours is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. If you want to enjoy this movie from the comfort of your homes, then watch it online on this platform. It is available in both Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Ten Hours

Ten Hours follows the story of Inspector Castro, who struggles to solve a complex case. As he faces a dead end, a constable reminds him of his past successes. The story then goes into flashback, showing what happened ten hours earlier. Two incidents unfold—a girl goes missing and a murder occurs on a moving bus.

Castro begins to connect the two cases and investigates whether they are related. The crime on the bus involved several suspects, each admitting they had a motive. The narrative focuses on Castro’s attempt to piece together the clues and uncover the truth behind the murder.

Advertisement

The murder scene presents a twist with the presence of multiple weapons, adding complexity to the investigation. The setting of a moving bus becomes central to the plot, bringing all suspects into a confined space. The film builds toward Castro trying to validate his theory and bring the perpetrator to justice.

Cast and crew of Ten Hours

Ten Hours features a cast led by Sibi Sathyaraj in the role of Inspector Castro, alongside Gajaraj, Dileepan, Jeeva Ravi, Saravan Subbiah, and Raj Aiyyappa. The film is written and directed by Ilayaraja Kaliyaperumal. Cinematography is handled by Jai Karthik, while KS Sundaramoorthy has composed the music. The editing work is done by Lawrance Kishore.

ALSO READ: Good Bad Ugly OTT Verdict: Box office, Twitter review of Ajith Kumar starrer action comedy film