'I've tasted blood': When Ananya Panday opened up about being hungry for more challenging roles

Since her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday has consistently grown as an actress. With films like Gehraiyaan, CTRL, Kesari Chapter 2, and more in the past few years, she has managed to carve her niche in the industry. In 2024, the actress opened up about "tasting blood" when it comes to playing challenging characters and being open to more unconventional roles.

During an interview with Film Companion, Ananya Panday opened up about her hunger as an actor. "Maybe unconsciously and now consciously, it's always been a choice, but I don't want to be reduced to just glamour or just my face as something like that; I want to do more and I am hungry for more," the actress said while mentioning that after doing films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, CTRL, and even Amazon Prime Video shows like Call Me Bae, she doesn't want to settle for less. "Because now I've tasted blood," she made her point.

Ananya shared that she now understands the feeling of surrendering herself to the process and has fallen in love with it. The actress also stated that if she limits herself, it would be disappointing for her female audience as well because she's portraying them onscreen and telling their stories.

Meanwhile, Ananya has won accolades for her performance in Kesari Chapter 2. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film featured Ananya in the role of Dilreet Gill. R. Madhavan also played a pivotal role in the film directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. Kesari 2 was released in cinemas on April 18, 2025, and did a business of approximately Rs 81.50 crore in 3 weeks.

She will next be seen in films like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Chand Mera Dil. TMMTMTTM will feature her in the lead opposite Kartik Aaryan and will be released in the cinemas on February 13, 2026. The film is being directed by Sameer Vidwans. CMD is a romantic drama that pairs her with Kill actor Lakshya for the first time. Vivek Soni is helming the project.

