POLL RESULT: Fans are buzzing about THIS upcoming Maddock film and it’s not Vicky Kaushal’s Mahavatar; can you guess?

After delivering some memorable films like Badlapur, Stree, Bhediya, and Hindi Medium, Maddock is all set with some upcoming, much-awaited films that will keep us entertained. To see which film from their lineup has kept you most excited for the release, Pinkvilla conducted a poll. The result is out now. Can you guess which film might have received the maximum number of votes? Well, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Param Sundari won the poll, and the result was just as we expected.

Yes, you heard that right! Pinkvilla conducted a poll on April 29 to see which upcoming film on Maddock's list is your favorite. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-led Param Sundari won the poll with 46.34% of the votes.

Vicky Kaushal’s Mahavatar followed closely with 39.02% of the votes. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf, Cocktail 2, Pehla Mahayudh and Doosara Mahayudh got just 4.88% of the votes each.

Now, coming to the winning film, Param Sundari, it is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The romantic comedy-drama stars Sidharth Malhotra as Param, a good-looking North Indian man, and Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari, a gorgeous South Indian woman.

The story revolves around the beautiful love story of the duo coming from different cultural backgrounds. Param Sundari is set against the magnificent backwaters of Kerala, and their rollercoaster love story will show a perfect blend of comedy, chaos, and unexpected twists.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s Mahavatar is Maddock Films’ upcoming mythological epic, which is directed by Amar Kaushik. It stars Vicky as Chiranjeevi Parashurama. The film will take at least 6 to 8 months of preparation before the shooting begins. Announced in November last year, Mahavatar is slated to release during Christmas 2026.

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf was all set to release in theaters on May 9. However, the makers canceled its theatrical release just a day before. The film will now release on Amazon Prime Video on May 16.

